Peace Officers Memorial Day Flag Status 2026
On Friday, May 15, 2026, flags will be lowered in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
Peace Officers Memorial Day honors the federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who were killed or disabled in the line of duty. It is a solemn day of remembrance for the men and women who accepted extraordinary risk in service to their communities and country.
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