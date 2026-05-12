Big Crowds Expected at Annual Pickleball Convention

With national brand support and more than 8,000 attendees, the event will generate meaningful economic impact and further position Palm Beach as a premier destination for marquee sporting events” — Gillian Constable, Palm Beach Sports Commission

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pickleball world is buzzing as the 6th Annual World Pickleball Convention & Conference returns to the Palm Beach County Convention Center following last year’s record‑breaking attendance. The 2026 event is backed by a powerful roster of national and global brands, including Humana, Pepsi, American Express, Marriott, and Delta Air Lines, underscoring the sport’s explosive growth and mainstream appeal.The three‑day convention, running Friday, October 16 through Sunday, October 18, will deliver a fully immersive, high‑traffic show floor that brings together the most influential segments of the sport and industry. Attendees include retail buyers, brands and manufacturers, facility operators, club owners, business investment groups, country club and resort executives, players, coaches, media, influencers, and content creators from around the world.“With national brand support and more than 8,000 attendees expected, the event will generate meaningful economic impact and further position The Palm Beaches as a premier destination for marquee sporting events,” said Gillian Constable of the Palm Beach Sports Commission , a division of the tourism council.The 2026 Convention has already reached full capacity on the exhibit floor. This early sellout reflects the World Pickleball Convention’s position as the sport’s leading business and consumer marketplace, and the growing number of brands seeking access to its high‑value audience and industry decision‑makers.Running alongside the trade show, the Court Reserve World Pickleball Conference will feature more than 50 renowned industry speakers. Humana, one of the sport's most influential health, wellness and community partners, will open the event with a keynote from its Chief Health Officer, focusing on the long‑term health benefits of pickleball. Additional sessions will feature senior executives addressing the most important topics shaping the sport’s future, from facility development and technology to coaching, community growth, and professional play.Beyond the show floor and conference, attendees will experience two indoor tournaments: The American Express Corporate Challenge, and the Palm Beach Classic Championships.The weekend will also include a celebrity exhibition match and, for the first time, Padel courts will be available on the show floor, reflecting the rapid rise of padel as the fastest‑growing sport in other parts of the world, and its emerging popularity in the United States.Retail buyers and fashion enthusiasts will enjoy the 2026 Activa Runway Fashion Show, running daily and showcasing the latest trends in activewear and sportswear. When the show floor closes, the energy continues with networking parties, private meetings, special events, and glow‑in‑the‑dark pickleball open play.For additional details about the 6th Annual World Pickleball Convention & Conference, including programming updates and economic impact data, contact the executive office at info@pickleballexpos.com or visit WorldPickleballConvention.

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