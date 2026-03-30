Pickleball Convention Returns Following Record-Breaking Year

Pickleball Convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center

With national brand support and more than 8,000 attendees expected, the event will further position The Palm Beaches as a premier destination for marquee sporting events.” — Gillian Constable, Palm Beach Sports Commission

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Large crowds are expected to return to the 6th Annual World Pickleball Convention & Conference at the Palm Beach Convention Center from October 16-18, 2026. The convention is backed by a growing roster of national and global brands including Pepsi, American Express, Marriott and Delta Airlines. This year's event is presented by two newcomers, Mission 1o2 and 2.AG, with the title sponsor having signed a letter of intent and expects to be announced on May 1st.A statement prepared by Gillian Constable of the the Palm Beach Sports Commission said, “With national brand support and more than 8,000 attendees expected, the event will generate meaningful economic impact and further position The Palm Beaches as a premier destination for marquee sporting events.”The World Pickleball Convention delivers a fully immersive, high‑traffic show floor that blends consumer excitement with industry‑level commerce. Attendees enter a bustling environment filled with keynote speakers, product launches, live demonstrations, interactive courts, fashion shows, celebrity tournaments, and nonstop activity—an experience that consistently keeps visitors inside the hall for over 4 hours on average, driving continuous demand and long entry lines."The line wrapped around the building before the doors opened, which told me immediately that this event has real market pull,” said 2025 attendee Ashley Machane, Category Merchant Manager at Amazon. “Once inside, the scale and quality of the exhibitors made it clear why people were willing to wait. The show floor was crowded, the engagement was high, and the level of commercial activity was unlike anything we've seen in the pickleball industry. From a business standpoint, it was a strong indicator of where the market is heading.”"Pickleball’s explosive rise has created a powerful intersection between athletic performance, wellness, recovery, and lifestyle—areas where both Mission 1o2 and 2.AG are emerging category leaders," said George Domaceti, CEO of National Pickleball Expositions, the show's producer. "Their product portfolios directly support the needs of players, coaches, and facilities, making them natural presenting partners for the event."The 2026 World Pickleball Convention is already approaching full capacity, with the exhibitor floor nearly sold out more than seven months before opening day. This early demand reflects the Convention’s position as the sport’s leading business and consumer marketplace, as well as the growing number of brands seeking access to its high‑value audience and industry decision‑makers.Anyone seeking additional details about the 6th Annual World Pickleball Convention & Conference—including programming updates, and economic impact data—may contact the Convention’s executive office at info@pickleballexpos.com or visit WorldPickleballConvention.com . Additional announcements regarding speakers, activations, and new industry partnerships will be released in the coming months as the event continues to scale.

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