Deer Solution Expands into Southwest Michigan with New Local Ownership

Co-founders of Deer Solution Franchising, Kris and Jaime Goodrich, welcome their newest owner Brian Wolf, Deer Solution of Southwest Michigan Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service. Deer damage in progress.

Deer Solution expands into Southwest Michigan with local owner Brian Wolf, bringing all-natural deer repellent services to area homeowners and businesses.

I’m excited to provide our services and see positive results with happy customers. Building relationships and helping people enjoy their outdoor spaces again is what it’s all about.” — Brian Wolf, owner Deer Solution Southwest Michigan

PORTAGE, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deer Solution, a leader in all-natural deer repellent services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location, Deer Solution of Southwest Michigan , owned and operated by local resident Brian Wolf.Brian brings a strong background in both customer service and pest control to his new role. Prior to joining Deer Solution, he spent years in retail automotive management before transitioning into the pest control industry, where he gained valuable experience over the past four years. His combination of hands-on service expertise and deep understanding of customer needs positions him well to serve homeowners and businesses throughout the region.An avid outdoorsman, Brian has a particular appreciation for whitetail deer behavior, which plays a key role in how he approaches his business. “I enjoy traveling and meeting new customers,” he said. “Being able to share my knowledge of deer behavior while helping people address deer pressure on their properties is something I really value.”Deer Solution provides subscription-based, all-natural deer repellent services designed to help reduce deer browsing on ornamental plants, shrubs, and gardens. With deer populations continuing to thrive in suburban and rural areas, many homeowners face ongoing challenges in maintaining their landscapes. The company focuses on education, consistency, and service to help customers better manage deer activity over time.For Brian, the most rewarding part of the business is seeing the impact firsthand. “I’m excited to provide our services and see positive results with happy customers ,” he said. “Building relationships and helping people enjoy their outdoor spaces again is what it’s all about.”Known for his approachable and attentive style, Brian emphasizes clear communication and reliability. “I want customers to know that I’m prompt, polite, and knowledgeable,” he added. “I’m friendly and take the time to listen to all of my customers’ concerns.”Opening a business in Southwest Michigan carries personal significance for Brian, who considers the area home. A graduate of Loy Norrix High School and Ferris State University, he is committed to supporting the local community and economy. “Southwest Michigan is my home, and supporting our local economy is important to me,” he said.The launch of Deer Solution of Southwest Michigan reflects the brand’s continued expansion into communities where demand for professional deer management solutions is growing. By combining proven systems with local ownership, Deer Solution aims to provide consistent, high-quality service tailored to each region.For more information about Deer Solution of Southwest Michigan or to request a free estimate, please visit www.deersolution.com About Deer SolutionDeer Solution has been helping homeowners and businesses manage deer damage for over 40 years through its all-natural, service-based approach. With a focus on education, customer service, and consistent application, Deer Solution works to help protect landscapes from the ongoing challenges of deer browsing.

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