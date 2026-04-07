Deer Solution Opens First Tennessee Location with Launch of Deer Solution of Middle Tennessee

Mariana and Matt Norman (right) shake hands with co-founders Kris and Jaime Goodrich (left) Deer caught nibbling on landscaping—a common challenge for homeowners. Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service.

Tennessee is a place where people spend a lot of time outside. If we can help homeowners protect their plants and landscaping, it allows them to get more enjoyment out of their property.” — Mariana Norman, co-owner Deer Solution of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deer Solutionhas officially expanded into Tennessee with the launch of Deer Solution of Middle Tennessee , the company’s first location in the state. The new business is owned and operated by Mariana and Matt Norman, a Middle Tennessee family bringing professional deer repellent services to homeowners throughout the region.Across much of Tennessee, deer are a familiar part of the landscape. While many residents enjoy seeing wildlife nearby, growing deer populations can also create challenges for homeowners who invest time and care into their landscaping. Deer Solution of Middle Tennessee will provide monthly treatments designed to help reduce browsing damage on ornamental plants, shrubs, and gardens.For the Normans, the opportunity to launch a Deer Solution business stood out because it addressed a specific need in the market.“We recognized that this is a service that isn’t widely available in our area, even though many homeowners experience deer damage,” said Mariana Norman. “Deer Solution offers a focused approach that fills that gap.”Both Mariana and Matt bring professional experience that translates well into running a service-based business. Mariana previously worked as the Office Manager and Chief Operating Officer for a large equipment rental company, where she oversaw operations and customer service. Matt serves as a State Law Enforcement Officer, bringing a strong background in responsibility, reliability, and public service.Together, they are focused on building a locally rooted business that reflects their values as a family and their connection to the community.“We’re a young family from Middle Tennessee, and we’re excited to grow a business that serves the area we call home,” said Matt Norman.Helping homeowners enjoy their outdoor spaces is central to their mission. In a state where outdoor living is part of everyday life, protecting landscaping can make a meaningful difference in how people use and experience their properties.“Tennessee is a place where people spend a lot of time outside,” Mariana said. “If we can help homeowners protect their plants and landscaping, it allows them to get more enjoyment out of their property.”Deer Solution provides regularly scheduled applications of its proprietary, all-natural deer repellent throughout the growing season. Backed by more than 40 years of industry experience , the company focuses on consistent service and helping homeowners better manage deer pressure on their landscapes.Deer Solution of Middle Tennessee is now welcoming new customers throughout the region.For more information about Deer Solution of Middle Tennessee, visit www.deersolution.com or contact their office directly at (615) 258-7108.About Deer SolutionDeer Solution provides professional, all-natural deer repellent services for residential, commercial, and municipal properties. With over four decades of experience, the company focuses on consistent applications, proven treatment methods, and helping homeowners better protect their landscapes from deer damage. Deer Solution Franchising supports franchise owners nationwide with training, systems, and ongoing business coaching.

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