MAC Armed Forces Luncheon honors enlisted members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Nearly 200 service members, retirees, veterans, Department of Defense civilians, government officials and Colorado Springs community members gathered May 7, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, to honor the “Best of the Best” enlisted military members at the annual Pikes Peak Military Affairs Council Armed Forces Luncheon.

Twenty-one service members were nominated from five military installations in the Colorado Springs area and competed in three categories: junior enlisted, NCO and senior enlisted. The nominees included enlisted members from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

Each nominee was presented with an eagle head trophy by the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Waylon Petty and Mark Eckstrom, USAA military affairs representative.

The three nominees from Fort Carson were Pfc. Marshall Mastrantuono, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div., Spc. Darien Castillo-Katz, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. and Staff Sgt. Brent Hemphill, 1st SBCT, 4th Inf. Div.

During his keynote speech before winners were announced, Petty pointed out that everyone regardless of rank can have an impact on the military and the community.

“The nominees here today have proven you don’t need a higher rank to have a massive impact,” said Petty. “You have earned your seat at the table through your grit, your tactical proficiency and your dedication to the service members around you and your community.”

The three award winners selected by the Pikes Peak Military Affairs Council were Air Force Senior Airman Kevon Davis, U.S. Air Force Academy, Space Force Tech. Sgt. Gregory Randale Jr., Space Base Delta 1, Peterson Space Force Base and Air Force Master Sgt. Kyle Mason, U.S. Air Force Academy.

“A special congratulations to the three service members selected as winners, representing the very best of our force across the junior enlisted, noncommissioned officer, and senior noncommissioned officer ranks,” Eckstrom said. “Their performance, leadership, and commitment truly set the standard.”

Although not among the winners, Mastrantuono appreciated the recognition.

“I feel extremely honored to have been nominated,” said Mastrantuono. “I think it’s great that the Colorado Springs community recognizes enlisted military members for their service.”