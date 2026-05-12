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Van Holten’s Expands Protein Snacking Line with New Pickled Eggs

Van Holten’s® Cracks Open a Bold New Snack: Unapologetically Pickled Eggs

Van Holten’s expands into protein snacking with new Pickled Eggs, debuting at the Sweets & Snacks Expo and rolling out nationally in May.

WATERLOO, WI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Van Holten’s Expands Its Iconic Pickle-In-A-Pouch Line with New Pickled Eggs, Now Available on Amazon

Van Holten's, the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch and a leader in bold, convenient snacking, is cracking into a new category with the launch of its Pickled Eggs, now available nationwide on Amazon. The new product will also make its official debut at the Sweets & Snacks Expo this month.

Already gaining traction, Van Holten’s Pickled Eggs have seen early success with QuikTrip, highlighting strong consumer demand for protein-packed, flavor-forward snacks in the convenience channel.

The new Pickled Eggs are available in two craveable flavors:
• Dill – a classic, tangy flavor that delivers a signature pickle punch
• Hot & Spicy – a bold, zesty option with an extra kick of heat

“As the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch, we’re always looking for ways to push boundaries and bring new, exciting snacks to our fans,” said Steve Byrnes, President. “Pickled Eggs are a natural next step for us, and the early response has been incredible.”

Attendees at the Sweets & Snacks Expo will be among the first to sample the new product and experience Van Holten’s latest innovation firsthand.
With this launch, Van Holten’s continues to build on its legacy of delivering unapologetically bold flavors in convenient, on-the-go formats.
About Van Holten’s

Van Holten’s is the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch brand, known for its bold flavors, iconic packaging, and commitment to creating fun, flavorful snacks. Based in Waterloo, Wisconsin, the company continues to innovate within the snack space, bringing unique products to consumers nationwide.

Media Contact:
Meg Brewer
Marketing Manager
920.478.2144 x 255

Meg Brewer
Van Holten's
+1 920-478-2144
email us here
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Van Holten’s Expands Protein Snacking Line with New Pickled Eggs

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry


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