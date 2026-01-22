Chill Dill on Tap: Van Holten’s® and Hudson-Leramo Beverage Group Partner on Pickle Dispensed Beverage for Convenience

Big Papa branded imagery for dispensed beverage program. John Hagan traveled to Van Holten's for a taste test in January 2026.

Dispensed pickle beverages will be developed and sold by Hudson-Leramo under a brand licensing partnership with Van Holten’s®

Our fans love Van Holten’s because we’re bold, a little unexpected, and always fun” — Eric Girard

WATERLOO, WI, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Van Holten’s , the iconic pickle brand behind the original Pickle-In-A-Pouch, today announced a new brand licensing partnership with Hudson-Leramo Beverage Group to introduce a Van Holten’sPickle Dispensed Beverage program for convenience and on-the-go retailers in 2026. The program will be produced and sold by Hudson-Leramo Beverage Group under a license from Van Holten’s.Van Holten’sPickle Beverage brings bold pickle flavor and fun to the frozen beverage category. The program pairs Van Holten’s brand equity and fan-favorite Big Papa character with Hudson-Leramo’s expertise in dispensed beverages for the convenience channel.Hudson-Leramo Beverage Group has a track record of launching licensed dispensed beverage programs, including its recent WARHEADSdispensed beverages line offered in frozen, non-carbonated, and flavor-shot formats.“Our fans love Van Holten’s because we’re bold, a little unexpected, and always fun,” said Eric Girard, VP of Sales & Marketing at Van Holten’s. “Partnering with Hudson-Leramo lets us extend that brand personality into the dispensed beverage world—especially in convenience, where we have strong brand recognition.”“We’re excited to partner with Van Holten’s to bring an iconic pickle brand into a frozen dispensed program built specifically for convenience retailers,” said John Hagan, VP of National Sales at Hudson-Leramo Beverage Group. “Consumers are looking for bold, memorable flavors, and this is the kind of beverage that drives trial, conversation, and repeat purchase at the fountain and frozen machines. We can’t wait to help operators bring the pickle drinks to their stores in 2026.”Distribution Focus: Convenience & On-the-Go RetailThe Van Holten’sDispensed program is designed for convenience stores, travel centers, and other on-the-go retail environments where dispensed beverages are a key traffic and margin driver. Hudson-Leramo Beverage Group will lead commercialization through its convenience-focused sales network, working directly with retailers, distributors and beverage program decision-makers to support equipment planning, menu integration, and seasonal merchandising.Retailers and distributors interested in bringing the Van Holten’sPickle Slush or Van Holten’sChill Dill program to their stores can contact Hudson-Leramo Beverage Group to learn more about formats, equipment requirements, and rollout timing.###About Van Holten’sVan Holten’s is the original maker of Pickle-In-A-Pouch – a single-serve snack that transformed pickles into a viral, on-the-go obsession. Founded in 1898 and based in Wisconsin, Van Holten’s continues to bring bold flavor to pickle lovers everywhere through innovative products and licensed brand collaborations.About Hudson-Leramo Beverage GroupHudson-Leramo Beverage Group is a complete dispensed beverage supplier serving the convenience channel with frozen, fountain, tea, coffee, and other beverage programs. Hudson-Leramo develops licensed and proprietary beverage solutions designed to help retailers drive traffic and repeat visits.Media ContactsVan Holten’sEric GirardVP of Sales & Marketing, Van Holten’sericg@vanholtenpickles.com | marketing@vanholtenpickles.comwww.vanholtenpicklesHudson-Leramo Beverage GroupJohn HaganVP of National Sales, Hudson-Leramo Beverage Groupjohn@hlbeverage.com | sales@hlbeverage.com

