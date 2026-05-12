OLOID Expands Its Vision for Frontline AI Governance with Human-in-the-Loop Controls

This new capability monitors agentic workflows and automatically triggers human review and authorization for critical actions

With FIL, organizations can introduce governance controls that automatically bring the right human into the loop when actions cross defined risk thresholds, enabling speed without sacrificing control.” — Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-founder & CTO, OLOID

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLOID, a provider of passwordless authentication and AI-driven identity solutions for frontline and shared-device environments, today unveiled its Frontline Human-in-the-Loop (FIL) framework, a governance layer designed to bring control, accountability, and human oversight to AI-driven operational workflows.As AI agents, automation systems, and workflow orchestration tools become embedded across frontline operations, they are increasingly capable of initiating actions, making decisions, and influencing outcomes. However, most enterprise systems lack a structured way to govern these actions in real time, especially in environments where speed and scale are critical.OLOID’s Frontline Human-in-the-Loop (FIL) framework addresses this gap by introducing policy-based governance into agentic workflows. FIL is designed to continuously monitor activity across frontline applications and systems, identify critical or high-risk actions, and automatically trigger human review and authorization where required.“AI agents are becoming active participants in frontline operations, but governance has not kept pace,” said Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-founder and CTO of OLOID. “With Frontline Human-in-the-Loop, organizations can introduce governance controls that automatically bring the right human into the loop when actions cross defined risk thresholds, enabling speed without losing control.”Unlike traditional identity systems that focus on authentication at login, FIL operates at the moment of action, governing how AI-initiated or system-driven decisions are reviewed, approved, and executed.How Frontline Human-in-the-Loop Works* Monitors activity across frontline agentic applications and systems* Identifies critical or policy-defined high-risk actions* Automatically triggers human review and authorization* Applies policy-based controls to ensure the right level of oversightExample Frontline Agentic WorkflowsEarly FIL workflow scenarios include:* A retail system flags a high-value return and requires manager authorization before completion* A manufacturing system proposes an inventory override that must be approved before execution* A warehouse automation workflow triggers a routing exception requiring human confirmation* A clinical system initiates a high-risk action that requires authorized human validation* A workforce system proposes sensitive changes that require supervisor approvalOLOID FIL en a new human-in-the-loop identity governance layer with policy-based risk checks, ensuring that autonomous systems remain both fast and controlled.Designed specifically for frontline environments, FIL supports a range of workflows, from one-off approvals to repeatable, policy-driven decision points, enabling organizations to scale AI adoption with built-in accountability.“The question is no longer just who has access,” added Madhusudhanan. “It’s how actions are governed once systems begin to act autonomously. FIL gives organizations a way to enforce control, introduce human judgment where needed, and maintain accountability across frontline operations.”Core FIL Governance Capabilities* Real-time monitoring of agentic workflows* Policy-based identification of critical actions* Automatic human review and authorization triggers* Governance for AI-initiated and system-driven actions* Scalable oversight for repeatable frontline workflowsThe introduction of Frontline Human-in-the-Loop reflects a broader shift from access-centric identity models to action-centric governance, where organizations must control not just who logs in, but how decisions are made and executed across AI-driven systems.OLOID is evolving FIL as part of its broader vision for securing frontline environments where AI, automation, and human decision-making increasingly intersect. OLOID expects Frontline Human-in-the-Loop capabilities to continue expanding across additional operational workflows and frontline use cases.About OLOIDOLOID is an AI-powered, passwordless authentication platform purpose-built for frontline and shared-device environments. Enterprises across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, and other frontline industries use OLOID to securely authenticate workers and govern access and actions across operational and agentic AI systems, while meeting stringent security and compliance requirements.Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, OLOID is backed by leading investors including Dell Technologies Capital, Yaletown Partners, Honeywell Ventures, Okta Ventures, Unusual Ventures, and Emergent Capital.

Watch How It Works: OLOID FIL adds a human-in-the-loop identity layer with policy-based risk checks to keep autonomous agents fast and controlled.

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