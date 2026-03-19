OLOID and TEC360 Partner to Modernize Identity Across Frontline and Shared-Device Environments

By working with TEC360, we’re helping organizations transition away from password dependency in a way that aligns with how their environments actually operate.” — Michael Benayoun, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at OLOID

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLOID, a provider of passwordless authentication and identity orchestration solutions purpose-built for frontline and deskless workers, today announced a strategic partnership with TEC360 to help enterprises eliminate password friction and modernize identity across shared devices, operational systems, and distributed worksites.Across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, logistics, and critical infrastructure, frontline employees repeatedly log in to shared workstations, rugged mobile devices, and operational applications throughout the day. In these environments, traditional password-based authentication slows workflows, increases helpdesk dependency, and introduces security risks - particularly where devices are shared, and turnover is high.Rather than asking organizations to overhaul their infrastructure, the partnership focuses on integrating passwordless authentication into existing IAM, HR, and physical access ecosystems.“Frontline operations move fast, and identity has to keep up,” said Michael Benayoun, Head of Partnerships and Business Development at OLOID. “When workers are logging in dozens of times per shift, passwords create unnecessary friction and risk. By working with TEC360, we’re helping organizations transition away from password dependency in a way that aligns with how their environments actually operate.”OLOID provides flexible authentication options, including biometric facial authentication, NFC and RFID badges, QR codes, PIN, and passkeys - enabling secure access to shared and rugged devices without disrupting workflows. TEC360 brings enterprise deployment expertise and integration services to operationalize passwordless authentication across complex, multi-site enterprises.For many organizations, the challenge is not just improving security but doing so without slowing productivity.“Our customers are under pressure to strengthen their security posture while maintaining workforce efficiency,” said Ricardo Shuck, VP of Cybersecurity at TEC360. “OLOID’s platform is purpose-built for shared-device and frontline environments. Together, we can deliver a solution that enhances security while remaining practical and scalable in real-world operations.”The joint solution supports passwordless login to shared workstations, kiosks, and rugged devices; secure authentication into enterprise and operational systems; automated provisioning and deprovisioning tied to HR systems; and improved auditability across both cyber and physical access domains.OLOID’s privacy-centric architecture uses de-identified biometric templates rather than storing facial images and supports customer-managed encryption keys and edge-based deployments. By combining this technology with TEC360’s advisory and implementation capabilities, organizations can accelerate passwordless adoption while meeting compliance, operational, and security requirements at scale.About OLOIDOLOID provides passwordless authentication and identity orchestration solutions built for frontline and deskless workers. The platform enables secure access to shared devices, enterprise applications, OT systems, and physical access points using biometric and badge-based authentication. OLOID is trusted by global enterprises across manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and critical infrastructure sectors to deliver fast, frictionless, and compliant identity experiences at scale. Learn more at www.oloid.com About TEC360TEC360 is a managed identity services provider helping organizations modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity posture, and accelerate digital transformation. As a leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) expert in Latin America, TEC360 partners with global technology innovators to deliver integrated, enterprise-grade solutions tailored to complex enterprise environments.By combining deep IAM expertise with emerging technologies such as agentic AI, TEC360 enables organizations to automate identity operations, enhance security governance, and scale identity programs across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.Learn more at http://tec360cloud.com

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