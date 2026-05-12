U.S. soldiers gain decisive edge with advanced night vision goggles

Elbit America’s Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular includes high-performance white phosphor image intensifier tubes for better scene contrast. White phosphor delivers images in black and white detail that appears more natural to the user. Elbit America doesn't just build technology, we build capabilities that give warfighters the decisive edge.

Elbit America secures $212 million delivery order under multi-year contract with the U.S. Army

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) received a delivery order valued at $212 million to be the sole producer of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems for the United States Army. The Army has historically split production for ENVG-B systems among multiple vendors, however Elbit America was the only prime supplier selected for this delivery order.

Elbit America’s ENVG-B system integrates head-up situational awareness and other capabilities to navigate the networked battlefield. The system includes Gen 3 white phosphor image intensifier tubes that provide greater image clarity, coupled with a thermal sensor.

Erik Fox, Senior Vice President of Warfighter Systems at Elbit America, said, “Our ENVG-B systems offer information at the edge, as they integrate advanced low‑light performance, thermal imaging, and augmented reality into a single platform, enabling Soldiers to detect threats faster, identify targets sooner, and maneuver with greater confidence in all weather, lighting, and battlefield conditions.”

Elbit America has delivered more than 30,000 advanced night vision binocular systems since 2020 through the U.S. Army’s ENVG‑B program and the U.S. Marine Corps’ Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle program. The company continues to shape the future of night operations as a recognized leader in imaging, sensor fusion, and soldier-centered technology development.

MORE: https://www.elbitamerica.com/enhanced-night-vision-goggle-f6025

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