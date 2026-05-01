Elbit America wins U.S. Army contract to deliver next-generation binocular night vision systems

Elbit America's BiNOD represents an evolutionary leap from legacy night vision systems, while maintaining operational commonality with today’s platforms and accessories. Elbit America to develop and test the Binocular Night Observation Device (BiNOD) for the U.S. Army. Elbit America is a high-technology company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ready for the fight and ruggedized for battle, the BiNOD system provides Soldiers with the visual overmatch needed now

BiNOD is the modern night vision upgrade our Soldiers need now.” — Elbit America Senior Vice President Erik Fox

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on decades of trusted night vision performance, Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract through Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, to develop and test the Binocular Night Observation Device (BiNOD), as well as establish a vehicle for future production orders. This contract will enable Elbit America to compete for the next phase, which is valued at up to $450.6 million and positions the company to compete for additional future production orders that could result in the delivery of a significant number of systems for United States Soldiers.

For nearly three decades, the AN/PVS-14 monocular night vision system set the global benchmark, trusted by American and allied forces in operation around the world. Today, BiNOD is set to redefine that benchmark and deliver the next evolution of overmatch for all parts of the maneuvering force.

Engineered to elevate Soldier situational awareness and survivability in low-light environments, Elbit America’s BiNOD is an affordable, ruggedized, lightweight, helmet-mounted binocular night vision system purpose-built for the modern battlefield. The two-tube configuration unlocks true stereoscopic vision to Soldiers, providing enhanced depth perception, spatial awareness, and more intuitive movements in complex environments. Its enhanced optics provide sharper imagery, boost contrast, and accelerate target acquisition in dynamic conditions.

BiNOD represents an evolutionary leap from legacy night vision systems, while maintaining operational commonality with today’s platforms and accessories. Designed for sustainment at the unit level, the system is also field upgradable, enabling rapid adaptation to evolving mission requirements, without compromising durability and performance.

“BiNOD is the modern night vision upgrade our Soldiers need now,” said Erik Fox, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Elbit America’s Warfighter Systems Division. “With BiNOD we’re delivering the visual overmatch required on today’s battlefield, while keeping the system lightweight and comfortable for Soldiers during extended missions.”

“As warfare evolves, one constant remains: dominance at night matters. At Elbit America, we create that advantage by building side by side with the Soldier,” said the company’s President & CEO Luke Savoie. “From BiNOD to our next generation systems, we’re not just delivering night vision, we’re shaping it. Rugged, trusted and able to be produced in mass, BiNOD is offered at a price point for our customers to get them at volume. Elbit America gives our nation’s Warriors the confidence to move first, see farther, and maneuver at night just like it’s the day. That’s why the U.S. Army counts on us as its night vision partner, and why we’ll keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

The U.S. Army's BiNOD program was previously known as the Night Vision Device-Next (NVD-N) program.

MORE: https://www.elbitamerica.com/f5035

Elbit America's Binocular Night Observation Device (BiNOD)

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