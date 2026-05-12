Mandelbaum Barrett CEO William Barrett Authors Just-Released Book, Authentic

Barrett Honors his Father’s Wisdom, Reveals an 'Old-School' Approach to Business Success Through Real Relationships and Building a Full Life

ROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- William S. Barrett , CEO of Mandelbaum Barrett PC, has just published Authentic: An Old-School Approach to Building a Full Life , Successful Business, and Real Relationships, a new book in which he shares insights on leadership, purpose and the entrepreneurial journey. In Authentic, Barrett focuses on what is lacking in business today -- an “old school” approach to business and personal relationships based on the lessons and wisdom he gained from his father.“Our current world is obsessed with hacks and overnight success,” Barrett says. “People don’t work or meet in person like we used to, and we have lost that personal connection to one another in both our business and in our personal lives, due in part to the digital economy and remote work. But ultimately, hard work, integrity, resilience and genuine relationships are still foundational to business success and genuine accomplishment in life, more generally.”Barrett, a corporate attorney and head of one on New Jersey’s largest law firms, has devoted his career to guiding hundreds of entrepreneurs and businesses through some of their most important business decisions. A best-selling author of two additional books and host of the podcast Fingerprints on Success, he believes that the lessons his father passed on to him have been pivotal to his own journey from working-class roots to the successful legal career and full life he lives today.Specifically, in Authentic, Barrett distills ten old-school principles that have shaped his career, as well as those of generations of successful entrepreneurs and leaders. They include:• Outwork everyone without losing what matters most• Turn setbacks into defining opportunities• Bet on yourself, even when the risk feels real• Build trust by making business personal• Lead from abundance instead of scarcity• Invest your time where it truly counts• Be fully present in a distracted world• Play the long game with people and purpose• Create success that extends beyond you• Leave fingerprints on the lives and success of others“I have always strived to move the needle in myriad ways. Helping other people is what drives me – whether it is about advancing their business goals, their careers or life more generally. Ultimately, success isn’t about what you achieve; rather, it is about who you help become successful along the way,” notes Barrett.Authentic is available on Amazon . Amazon.com: Authentic: An Old-School Approach to Building a Full Life, a Successful Business, and Real Relationships eBook : Barrett, William S.: Kindle Store.About William S. BarrettA corporate attorney, William S. Barrett provides strategic advice to companies and organizations of all sizes, from formation to dissolution and every stage in between. With more than 20 years of experience representing a wide range of businesses and a unique focus on mergers and acquisitions, Barrett is widely regarded as a creative dealmaker and for the personal attention that he brings to his clients’ matters and the energy he brings to every deal.He often serves the role as outside general corporate counsel to his clients and advises them on issues concerning contracts, employment law compliance, developing policies, executive compensation programs and agreements, as well as business succession and related tax planning. Representative clients include commercial organizations and entrepreneurs in the areas of manufacturing, industry, service, banking, finance, insurance, construction, real estate development, as well as healthcare professionals of varying disciplines and organizations. Throughout his career, Barrett has successfully managed the purchase or sale of hundreds of businesses, professional practices and facilities.Barrett has been recognized by Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America. He earned a J.D. from University of Virginia School of Law and a B.A. from Boston College.About Mandelbaum Barrett PCMandelbaum Barrett PC is a full-service law firm serving both personal and business clients. Recognized as one of the Northeast region’s premiere full-service law firms by U.S. News & World Report, with more than 30 practice areas and over 140 attorneys, the firm and its attorneys provide a 360-degree approach to legal services. Mandelbaum Barrett PC is headquartered in Roseland, N.J., with offices in Bayonne, Edison, Eatontown and Elizabeth, New Jersey, as well as New York City, Connecticut, Denver, and Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.mblawfirm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.