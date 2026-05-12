Acuity Trading and WNSTN Partner to Co-Integrate Trading Intelligence and Personalised AI Engagement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Trading, the market intelligence company combining AI and analyst expertise for brokers and trading platforms, has partnered with WNSTN, a global leader offering AI engagement tools for financial institutions, to co-integrate their technologies and deliver a more connected trading experience.The partnership will combine Acuity’s market, event and trade intelligence with WNSTN’s conversational AI, data visualisation, real-time interaction capabilities and compliance monitoring tools. Together, the two companies aim to help brokers and financial platforms deliver timely market context, relevant content and more bespoke user journeys within their existing environments.Acuity’s platform brings together Trade Intelligence, Market Intelligence and Event Intelligence in a white-labelled, multilingual environment built for broker growth, with delivery across MT4, MT5, cTrader, widgets and APIs. WNSTN provides a turnkey AI solution for investment platforms, including a multi-agent financial AI system, interactive chat, real-time analytics, bespoke branding and a proprietary compliance officer module trained on financial regulations.Under the partnership, brokers and platforms will be able to deliver Acuity’s intelligence through WNSTN’s engagement layer, while benefiting from WNSTN’s personalisation and interaction capabilities alongside Acuity-powered content. The shared aim is to create a clearer, more joined-up user experience without adding unnecessary complexity for platform teams.Roy Michaeli, Co-Founder and CEO of WNSTN:“We believe AI in financial services must do more than generate answers. It needs to deliver relevant insights in a way that is secure, responsible and practical for regulated firms. By working with Acuity Trading, we are combining trusted market intelligence with a highly personalised engagement framework, giving brokers and platforms a stronger way to give users with timely, contextual and actionable information.”Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading:“Brokers and platforms are looking for ways to give traders more clarity at the point decisions are made. This partnership combines Acuity’s market intelligence with WNSTN’s personalised engagement layer, helping firms deliver a more connected in-platform experience that is informative, scalable and designed with compliance in mind.”The partnership reflects a shared focus on combining high-quality market intelligence with intuitive, compliant delivery. Acuity helps brokers keep traders confident, active and engaged by delivering clear trading intelligence directly inside their platforms, while WNSTN enables financial institutions to deploy AI experiences with speed, security and regulatory oversight built in.Together, the companies are creating a more practical and effective way for brokers and financial platforms to deliver trading-related content, market context and personalised user engagement.About WNSTN WNSTN is a global provider of compliant AI solutions for financial institutions, brokerages, and capital markets firms. Built with layered compliance controls, multi-agent financial intelligence, and enterprise-grade security, WNSTN enables institutions to deploy real-time AI safely across client engagement, service automation, and internal analytics workflows. WNSTN is headquartered in the U.S. with teams across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.About Acuity Acuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with advanced analytic tools, alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.Contact Us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.