Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding launches in the Lehigh Valley, bringing 20+ years of roofing leadership to residential homeowners.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding, Inc., a new residential roofing and exterior services company founded by roofing industry veteran Eric Rosner, officially launches in the Lehigh Valley with a mission centered on professionalism, transparency, and long-term homeowner protection.After more than two decades in the roofing industry, including extensive experience in commercial roofing leadership, Rosner founded Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding to raise the standard for residential roofing and siding services throughout the region. “Homeowners deserve more than a sales pitch when it comes to protecting one of their largest investments,” said Eric Rosner, CEO of Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding, Inc. “I started Alpha Shield because I believe the residential market deserves the same level of professionalism, communication, and accountability that exists in high-level commercial roofing operations.”Based in the Lehigh Valley, Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding specializes in residential roof replacement roof repair , siding installation, storm damage assessments, and exterior home protection solutions. The company is focused on serving homeowners throughout Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Emmaus, Macungie, Saucon Valley, and surrounding communities.The company’s approach emphasizes education-first consultations, honest assessments, and long-term solutions designed to help homeowners make informed decisions rather than pressured purchases. “Too many homeowners feel overwhelmed when dealing with roofing issues, insurance claims, or contractor estimates,” Rosner added. “Our goal is to simplify the process, communicate clearly, and deliver quality work homeowners can trust for years to come.” Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding also plans to become deeply involved in the local community while building a reputation rooted in integrity, craftsmanship, and service.The launch comes at a time when homeowners are increasingly seeking reliable local contractors amid rising concerns over storm-chasing companies, inconsistent workmanship, and aggressive sales tactics in the roofing industry. By combining decades of roofing expertise with a modern customer-focused experience, Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding aims to become one of the Lehigh Valley’s most trusted residential roofing brands.For more information about Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding, Inc., visit www.alphashieldroofing.com , follow the company on LinkedIn, or contact the company directly for residential roofing and siding consultations.About Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding, Inc.Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding, Inc. is a Lehigh Valley-based residential roofing and exterior services company founded by roofing executive Eric Rosner. Built on more than 20 years of roofing industry experience, the company specializes in residential roofing, siding, storm damage assessments, and exterior home protection solutions with a focus on professionalism, transparency, and long-term customer relationships.Media ContactSarah RosnerVice President | Alpha Shield Roofing & Siding, Inc.610-644-5451Sarah.rosner@alpharoofingpa.com

@alphashieldpa getting help from our partners at QXO helping get our @GAFMaterials up to the roof.

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