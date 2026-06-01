Committed to Capital Provides Transparent Financing Options for Small Business Owners

New Jersey firm says advisor-led comparisons help borrowers understand cost, timing and fit.

Quick access to capital means nothing if the payments put pressure on your business every day.” — Kevin Duffy Jr

PITMAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Committed to Capital , a business financing firm headquartered in Pitman, New Jersey, said it is emphasizing a transparency-first approach designed to help small business owners evaluate funding options with clearer expectations around cost, repayment and timing.The company said its advisors walk borrowers through financing terms, documentation requirements and realistic timelines before an application is submitted, enabling owners to compare potential offers based on total repayment and cash-flow impact, not just speed of approval.“Too many owners only learn the fine print after they’ve already committed,” said Kevin Duffy Jr., Founder and Business Funding Analyst at Committed to Capital. “We slow the process down just enough to make sure the client understands what they’re signing, how repayment works, and what the real number is at the end.”Committed to Capital said it works with entrepreneurs nationwide and supports both time-sensitive working capital needs and longer-term growth projects. Common use cases include inventory purchases, payroll gaps, receivables slowdowns, marketing pushes, equipment upgrades and refinancing higher-cost obligations. The firm noted that qualification and pricing vary by lender, industry, credit profile and the completeness of documentation.According to the company, its financing options include business lines of credit , working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, guidance on SBA 7(a) and 504 loan pathways, commercial mortgages , revenue-based financing, factoring, merchant cash advance products and startup funding. The company said advisors help owners evaluate repayment frequency, fees, draw periods, prepayment provisions and collateral requirements, and flag situations in which a product may be mismatched for seasonal revenue cycles or narrow operating margins.The firm said it provides written summaries that outline payment schedules and estimated total repayment, and encourages business owners to review offers with their accountant or financial adviser as appropriate. Committed to Capital also said it does not charge upfront consultation fees for initial evaluations.“Fast funding can be helpful, but it has to be sustainable,” Duffy said. “Our job is to match the structure to the business so a slower month doesn’t turn into a crisis and a growth opportunity doesn’t create a cash crunch.”Committed to Capital said initial feedback can often be provided within one to two business days once required information is received, though funding timelines depend on underwriting, verification steps and lender disbursement processes. To support a faster and more comparable review, the firm encourages prospective clients to prepare recent bank statements, a basic debt schedule and a clear use of proceeds.The company also publishes educational resources intended to explain lending terms in plain language and outline what providers typically review during underwriting. Committed to Capital said it prioritizes secure handling of customer information and keeps advisors available by phone or text during the underwriting process.Committed to Capital is a business financing company founded in 2024 and headquartered in Pitman, New Jersey. The firm connects U.S. small business owners to financing providers and offers advisor-led guidance designed to improve transparency around costs, timelines and repayment expectations, subject to eligibility and lender underwriting.

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