All State Appliance Repair Adds Dacor Appliance Repair Appointments in San Francisco

New availability expands scheduling options for Bay Area homeowners with Dacor kitchen appliances

Now San Francisco customers can book Dacor repairs faster, reliable service, clear answers, and convenient appointments.” — Igor Lyustin

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All State Appliance Repair announced today that it has added appointment availability for Dacor appliance repair in San Francisco , expanding scheduling options for local residents who need service on Dacor kitchen products.The added appointments are intended to support customers seeking diagnosis and repair for common performance issues that can affect premium cooking and refrigeration appliances, including inconsistent oven temperatures, cooktop ignition problems, ventilation concerns, and refrigerator cooling irregularities.The company said the expanded schedule is designed to help reduce wait times and improve access to in-home service across San Francisco neighborhoods.“San Francisco homeowners rely on their kitchens every day, and Dacor appliances are often a major part of that setup,” said Igor Lyustin, Founder at All State Appliance Repair. “By adding Dacor repair appointments in the city, we’re aiming to make it easier for customers to book service when they need it and get clear, practical repair recommendations.”All State Appliance Repair said its service process includes troubleshooting, an explanation of findings, and repair options based on the condition of the appliance and the parts required. The company noted that appointment availability may vary by neighborhood and demand, and that same-week scheduling may be available in some cases.Customers are encouraged to have model and serial information available when booking an appointment so the service team can prepare for the visit and help confirm the likely parts and tools needed.To request a Dacor appliance repair appointment in San Francisco, visit All State Appliance Repair’s scheduling page All State Appliance Repair provides in-home appliance diagnosis and repair services for residential customers. The company supports major kitchen and laundry appliances and focuses on straightforward service communication, practical repair options, and appointment scheduling designed to meet household needs.

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