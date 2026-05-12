Government of Saskatchewan Attends Northern Mining Conference in La Ronge

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to be participating in Core Days 2026, northern Saskatchewan's largest mining and geoscience conference, held May 11-13, 2026, in La Ronge.

This annual event brings together industry leaders, geologists, educators, community representatives and governments to showcase mineral exploration and mining opportunities in the North.

"Core Days is an important forum for sharing knowledge, strengthening partnerships and supporting responsible resource development in northern Saskatchewan," Energy and Resources Minister Chris Beaudry said. "Events like this help connect communities, industry and government while creating opportunities for northerners to participate in a strong and sustainable mining sector."

Government representatives will join participants for technical presentations, demonstrations and networking sessions focused on mineral development, workforce readiness and community partnerships. Core Days highlights Saskatchewan's rich resource potential, including uranium, gold, base metals, cobalt and rare earth elements, all of which play a key role in growing the provincial economy and strengthening Saskatchewan's position as Canada's largest primary producer of critical minerals.

The Saskatchewan government has a presence in the north with the La Ronge Precambrian Geological Laboratory, run by the Saskatchewan Geological Survey. Located in downtown La Ronge, the lab has many mineralized drill cores and rock samples from northern Saskatchewan. It is a place for geologists, industry workers, researchers, students and locals to learn about the area's geology and minerals. The facility encourages responsible mineral exploration and provides hands-on learning.

Through its participation in Core Days, the Government of Saskatchewan continues to support responsible resource development, northern economic growth and skills training that benefit communities throughout the province.

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