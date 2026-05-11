Saskatchewan Recognizes National Nursing Week

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 11, 2026

Saskatchewan is recognizing and expressing its gratitude for the high-quality, live-saving work of nurses in the province during National Nursing Week, May 11 to 17.

"This year's theme, 'The Power of Nurses to Transform Health,' highlights the essential and meaningful role nurses play within our health care system," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This week, we show appreciation to over the 20,000 amazing nurses across our province who put patients first everyday by delivering high-quality care, in the right place at the right time."

The Saskatchewan Patients First Health Care Plan recognizes the important role of nurses as part of patient-focused solutions. They strengthen health teams, improve access to care and help deliver better outcomes.

Significant progress has been made since 2023 to grow and strengthen the nursing workforce through the province's Health Human Resources Action Plan, with more than 2,800 nursing graduates hired.

A recent report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, Nursing in Canada 2024, shows Saskatchewan's nursing workforce is growing and ranks above the national and Western Canadian averages in key indicators. Saskatchewan has one of the largest nursing workforces per capita in both urban and rural areas.

Nurse Practitioners (NPs) have long been trusted members of the provincial health care system. Saskatchewan has recently launched the largest primary care nurse practitioner expansion in provincial history to improve access to timely, relationship-based care closer to home.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to make investments into nursing programs to help in training, hiring and career development to build a strong, sustainable workforce.

More than 330 first-year nursing seats have been added since 2022 across Registered Nursing, Registered Psychiatric Nursing, Licensed Practical Nursing and Nurse Practitioner programs. Nearly 1,400 nursing seats are available at post-secondary institutions across the province.

The Ministry of Advanced Education’s 2026-27 budget provides nearly $26 million to support ongoing initiatives and new expansions in nursing programs across the province. Approximately $1.3 million is targeted to 26 new nurse practitioner training seats, as part of the Patients First Health Care Plan.

"A strong health care system starts with strong education and training," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "By expanding nursing seats, including more pathways into nurse practitioner education and supporting students through programs like loan forgiveness, we are making it easier for people to build long-term careers right here in Saskatchewan."

Nurses who choose to work in Saskatchewan can benefit from supports during and after their studies, including scholarships, grants and incentive programs. Investments in the 2026-27 budget will support:

A new career laddering program that includes financial incentives for Registered Nurses from targeted communities to train as Nurse Practitioners;

Career laddering opportunities for Continuing Care Assistants (CCAs) to become LPNs, and for LPNs to become RNs; and

An Indigenous CCA pilot program to help meet staffing needs in Northern Saskatchewan.

There are a number of financial incentives available to nurses, including:

A Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive up to $50,000 for high priority health care professionals, including (RNs, RPNs, NPs and LPNs;),

A Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive up to $50,000 for high priority health care professionals, including (RNs, RPNs, NPs and LPNs;),

A relocation grant up to $40,000 over five years to support NPs who are willing to relocate to rural or northern communities with a population of 10,000 or less;

Up to $20,000 in Saskatchewan student loan forgiveness to nursing graduates who choose to work in designated rural and mid-sized communities across the province, and

The Graduate Retention Program, which offers up to $24,000 in tax credits to post-secondary graduates who build their careers in Saskatchewan.

To learn more about nursing and other health care career opportunities, and the Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan visit: Health Human Resources | Health care information in Saskatchewan | Government of Saskatchewan.

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For more information, contact:



Media Desk

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca