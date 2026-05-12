New RV Resort Opens at Gulf State Park

Gulf State Park celebrated the grand opening of its new RV resort with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, May 11, 2026. The new RV resort features elevated comfort, modern amenities and unbeatable access to Alabama’s stunning Gulf Coast. With the addition of 103 premium campsites, Gulf State Park now proudly features 607 RV sites, making it the largest state park-operated RV campground in America.

This expansion isn’t just about size — it’s about experience. Guests can enjoy more space, more convenience and more opportunities to explore everything the park has to offer, from scenic trails to sugar-white beaches.

“The campground at Gulf State Park stays at least 90 percent occupied year-round,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “We knew we had to grow to meet the demand. Now that construction is complete, we’re confident visitors will be truly wowed by this expansion.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by community leaders and State Parks staff, marking the transformation of a former golf course into a premier outdoor destination.

“Gulf State Park is a truly special place,” Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps said. “From the iconic Gulf State Park Pier and our gorgeous beaches to the tranquility of Lake Shelby and the scenic beauty of the Hugh S. Banyon Backcountry Trail, the park never disappoints. We’re confident that the new RV resort will continue to make visitors want to come back over and over again.”

The RV resort features:

103 new RV campsites with modern water, sewer and electrical hookups

Administration and check-in building

New clubhouse with meeting areas, catering facilities and snack bar

Two new bathhouses, including private, family-style suites for added comfort and security

Saltwater pool and separate splashpad

Putting green and pickleball courts

New accessible playground

Four newly constructed pavilions ideal for gatherings and events

24-hour laundry facility

Smooth, paved roads and four-lane camper entrance to accommodate today’s largest RVs

Mulched hiking trails

“Gulf State Park is truly one of Alabama’s crown jewels, and this new addition reflects the continued commitment to preserving and enhancing one of our state’s most treasured public resources,” Rep. Frances Holk-Jones said. “Projects like this not only improve access for visitors and families, and they also strengthen tourism and economic opportunity throughout our coastal community and across Alabama. It’s wonderful to see continued investment in Gulf State Park here in our district and in a place that means so much to residents and visitors alike.”

This new campground was built thanks to Alabama’s $85 million State Parks investment approved by Alabama voters in 2022, a funding injection that also led to the total renovation of Lake Lurleen State Park near Tuscaloosa, which reopened last month.

Another bond project, the construction of a new, 32-room bluff-side lodge at Cheaha State Park, is on track to be completed later in 2026. Other recently completed projects at State Parks include the new playground at Joe Wheeler State Park and the new Event Center at Chewacla State Park.

About the Alabama State Parks Division

The Alabama State Parks is a division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and maintains 21 state parks encompassing more than 50,000 acres of land and water in Alabama. The parks range from Gulf Coast beaches to Appalachian Mountains and provide opportunities and facilities from basic day-use activities to resort convention lodging, restaurants and golfing areas. These parks rely on visitor fees and the support of other partners like local communities to fund the majority of their operations. Learn more at www.alapark.com.

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