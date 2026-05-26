ACMP Global Change Excellence Awards

ACMP Opens Nominations for 2026 Global Change Excellence Awards

These awards shine a spotlight on the individuals and organizations who are making a positive difference with intention and measurable impact.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) today announced the opening of nominations for the 2026 ACMP Global Change Excellence Awards , a global program recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations advancing the discipline of change management through leadership, innovation, and measurable results.Nominations are open from May 25 through July 3, 2026, inviting submissions from across industries and geographies. The awards celebrate excellence in five categories: Change Management Organization of the Year, Change for Good Award, ACMP Volunteer of the Year, Best Change Campaign Award, and Trailblazer in Change Management Award.Grounded in the ACMP Standard for Change Management, submissions will be evaluated through a rigorous, evidence-based review process by a global panel of experienced practitioners. Finalists will be announced on August 24, with winners revealed through a digital recognition campaign from September 14–18, 2026, featuring one award announced each day.“These awards shine a spotlight on the individuals and organizations who are making a positive difference with intention and measurable impact,” said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. “As our profession continues to evolve, it’s critical that we recognize and celebrate changemakers globally.”“The ACMP Global Change Excellence Awards reflect the strength and diversity of our global community,” said Rich Batchelor, ACMP Board President. “By celebrating excellence grounded in the ACMP Standard, we are reinforcing what good change looks like—and inspiring others to raise the bar.”Award recipients will receive a digital Credly badge, a commemorative award trophy, global recognition across ACMP channels, and complimentary registration to an ACMP event within the following year.Nominations are open to both individuals and organizations, depending on the category. Only ACMP members may submit nominations, though nominees are not required to be members.For more information and to submit a nomination, visit: https://www.acmpglobal.org/page/global-change-excellence-awards

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