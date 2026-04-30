Change Management Global Connect 2026

Registration Now Open for Change Management Global Connect 2026

Change management has never been more critical—or more global.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) today announced that registration is officially open for Change Management Global Connect 2026, the premier global virtual event for change management professionals, taking place July 28–30, 2026.Centered on the theme “Unite. Inspire. Transform.”, this three-day immersive experience brings together a worldwide community of practitioners, thought leaders, and innovators to explore the ideas, strategies, and capabilities shaping the future of the profession—without the limits of geography.Attendees will have the opportunity to connect across borders and industries, gain insight into emerging practices, and strengthen their ability to lead meaningful, sustained change in an era defined by rapid transformation.“Change management has never been more critical—or more global,” said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. “Global Connect 2026 is designed to bring our community together in a powerful way—uniting perspectives from around the world, inspiring new thinking, and equipping professionals with the tools they need to lead change with confidence, credibility, and impact.”The program features a robust lineup of live and on-demand sessions across seven educational tracks, including Psychology & Neuroscience, Data Analytics, Culture & Diversity, Trends & Innovation, Professional Growth & Leadership, Critical Change Foundations, and Featured Theme Tracks. Sessions will move beyond surface-level trends to deliver practical, actionable insights attendees can apply immediately within their organizations.Global Connect 2026 also offers unmatched flexibility. Participants can attend sessions live or access content on demand, enabling them to learn and engage on their own schedule while connecting with peers across time zones.Registration is now open, with early rates available through June 18, 2026. In addition, attendees who purchase the Video Bundle will receive extended access to conference content for a full year—providing ongoing learning and value well beyond the live event.As ACMP continues to advance the profession globally, Global Connect remains a cornerstone experience—designed to foster collaboration, elevate practice, and strengthen the collective impact of change management professionals worldwide.For more information and to register, visit: ACMP Global Connect [Virtual] ###About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals© (ACMP©) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

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