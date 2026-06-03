Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson Elected Vice President of the Western Conference of Public Service Commissioners

Phoenix, AZ – The Western Conference of Public Service Commissioners (WCPSC) elected Arizona Corporation Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson as Vice President during its Annual Meeting on June 1, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The leadership role recognizes her contributions to utility policy discussions across the western United States.

Members also elected Commissioner Milt Doumit of Washington as President and Commissioner Randy Brown of Nevada as Secretary-Treasurer.

The WCPSC is a regional association of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and is comprised of utility regulators from Alaska, Arizona, California, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The organization serves as a forum for regulators to collaborate on emerging utility issues, including electric grid reliability, transmission planning, water infrastructure, cybersecurity, and growing energy demand across the West.

"I’m honored to engage with and serve Commissioners across the Western region as Vice President of the organization.” stated Commissioner Márquez Peterson. "I am also excited to announce that Arizona will be hosting the Western Conference of Public Service Commissioners in May of 2028 in Tucson, Arizona.”

For more information, please contact her office at lmarquezpeterson-web@azcc.gov.