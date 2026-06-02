ACC Reminds Ratepayers of Summer Utility Disconnection Moratorium, Utility Bill Assistance Programs

Phoenix, Ariz. — The Arizona Corporation Commission reminds Arizonans that the Commission enforces a summer utility shutoff moratorium from June 1, 2026, through October 15, 2026. Most regulated electric utilities’ tariffs specify the electric utilities will not disconnect residential customers due to late payment, non-payment, or accumulated debt during the summer moratorium.



Regulated utilities like Arizona Public Service Company, Tucson Electric Power Company and UNS Electric, Inc. can decide between two disconnection options during periods of extreme weather: 1) choose to utilize the June 1 through October 15 disconnection moratorium period, or 2) suspend disconnections if the National Weather Service predicts temperature will exceed 95-degrees Fahrenheit or will include weather conditions that the Commission has determined, by order, are especially dangerous to health. Temperatures in parts of Arizona are predicted to reach over 100 degrees this week. Arizona Public Service Company, Tucson Electric Power Company, and UNS Electric, Inc. have opted to not disconnect residential customers from June 1 through October 15. Separately APS signed a settlement with the Attorney General’s office that adds no disconnection on days where temps exceed 95-degrees Fahrenheit. Regulated Electric Cooperatives in the state have company-specific disconnection tariffs.



During periods of extreme heat, electric utilities experience a spike in energy consumption as residents seek to stay cool. This can lead to higher energy bills, not just because of increased air conditioning usage, but also because the higher demand associated with cooling represents one of the largest drivers of overall utility costs.



While the moratorium ensures these energy companies cannot disconnect power from June 1 to October 15, it is important to note that customers’ bills will not be paused nor forgiven, and customers are still responsible for payment. Additionally, charges for energy consumption will continue to accumulate during the moratorium.



"I encourage residents to conserve energy this summer and take advantage of any assistance programs for which they may qualify," said Chairman Nick Myers "These resources can provide valuable support during periods of high energy use, but customers should remember that they are still responsible for paying their utility bills and should plan to pay those as best they can each month, so large debt does not accumulate that must be paid later."



Customers remain responsible for paying for all energy consumed prior to and during the moratorium. Customers are encouraged to reach out to their utility providers to learn about financial resources and payment plan options now. Contacting your electric utility is often the fastest way to get connected with available resources, including budget billing plans, customer assistance programs, and payment arrangements.

Company Name Phone Number Ajo Improvement Company 520-387-2001 Arizona Public Service (APS) 602-371-7171 City of Mesa 480-644-4444 City of Williams 928-635-4451 Columbus Electric Co-op 575-546-8838 Dixie Escalante Rural Electric Association 866-673-3297 Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative 928 359-2503 Electrical District 3 520-424-9021 Garkane Power Association 800-747-5403 Graham County Electric Cooperative 928-485-2451 Mohave Electric Cooperative 928-763-1100 Morenci Water & Electric Company 928-865-2229 Navajo Tribal Utility Authority 800-528-5011 Navopache Electric Co-op 928-368-5118 Salt River Project (SRP) 602-236-8888 Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op 800-422-3275 Trico Electric Cooperative 520-744-2944 Tucson Electric Power (TEP) 520-623-7711 UNS Electric, Inc. (UNS) 877-837-4698





Utility representatives can also help direct customers to additional state and local resources. The Commission encourages all Arizonans to take advantage of available energy efficiency programs through their electric utility provider and commit to voluntary energy conservation measures if feasible.



State & Federal Assistance Programs