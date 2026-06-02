ACC Reminds Ratepayers of Summer Utility Disconnection Moratorium, Utility Bill Assistance Programs
Phoenix, Ariz. — The Arizona Corporation Commission reminds Arizonans that the Commission enforces a summer utility shutoff moratorium from June 1, 2026, through October 15, 2026. Most regulated electric utilities’ tariffs specify the electric utilities will not disconnect residential customers due to late payment, non-payment, or accumulated debt during the summer moratorium.
Regulated utilities like Arizona Public Service Company, Tucson Electric Power Company and UNS Electric, Inc. can decide between two disconnection options during periods of extreme weather: 1) choose to utilize the June 1 through October 15 disconnection moratorium period, or 2) suspend disconnections if the National Weather Service predicts temperature will exceed 95-degrees Fahrenheit or will include weather conditions that the Commission has determined, by order, are especially dangerous to health. Temperatures in parts of Arizona are predicted to reach over 100 degrees this week. Arizona Public Service Company, Tucson Electric Power Company, and UNS Electric, Inc. have opted to not disconnect residential customers from June 1 through October 15. Separately APS signed a settlement with the Attorney General’s office that adds no disconnection on days where temps exceed 95-degrees Fahrenheit. Regulated Electric Cooperatives in the state have company-specific disconnection tariffs.
During periods of extreme heat, electric utilities experience a spike in energy consumption as residents seek to stay cool. This can lead to higher energy bills, not just because of increased air conditioning usage, but also because the higher demand associated with cooling represents one of the largest drivers of overall utility costs.
While the moratorium ensures these energy companies cannot disconnect power from June 1 to October 15, it is important to note that customers’ bills will not be paused nor forgiven, and customers are still responsible for payment. Additionally, charges for energy consumption will continue to accumulate during the moratorium.
"I encourage residents to conserve energy this summer and take advantage of any assistance programs for which they may qualify," said Chairman Nick Myers "These resources can provide valuable support during periods of high energy use, but customers should remember that they are still responsible for paying their utility bills and should plan to pay those as best they can each month, so large debt does not accumulate that must be paid later."
Customers remain responsible for paying for all energy consumed prior to and during the moratorium. Customers are encouraged to reach out to their utility providers to learn about financial resources and payment plan options now. Contacting your electric utility is often the fastest way to get connected with available resources, including budget billing plans, customer assistance programs, and payment arrangements.
|Company Name
|Phone Number
|Ajo Improvement Company
|520-387-2001
|Arizona Public Service (APS)
|602-371-7171
|City of Mesa
|480-644-4444
|City of Williams
|928-635-4451
|Columbus Electric Co-op
|575-546-8838
|Dixie Escalante Rural Electric Association
|866-673-3297
|Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative
|928 359-2503
|Electrical District 3
|520-424-9021
|Garkane Power Association
|800-747-5403
|Graham County Electric Cooperative
|928-485-2451
|Mohave Electric Cooperative
|928-763-1100
|Morenci Water & Electric Company
|928-865-2229
|Navajo Tribal Utility Authority
|800-528-5011
|Navopache Electric Co-op
|928-368-5118
|Salt River Project (SRP)
|602-236-8888
|Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op
|800-422-3275
|Trico Electric Cooperative
|520-744-2944
|Tucson Electric Power (TEP)
|520-623-7711
|UNS Electric, Inc. (UNS)
|877-837-4698
Utility representatives can also help direct customers to additional state and local resources. The Commission encourages all Arizonans to take advantage of available energy efficiency programs through their electric utility provider and commit to voluntary energy conservation measures if feasible.
State & Federal Assistance Programs
- LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program): Federally funded program for households earning up to 60% of the state median income. Offers up to $640 in standard benefits and up to $500 in additional crisis assistance.
- Power AZ: A state-funded initiative that expands eligibility to households earning up to 100% of the state median income (e.g., a family of four can earn up to $107,976 annually). It provides up to $640 in standard assistance and $500 in crisis relief.
- How to Apply: You can apply for both LIHEAP and Power AZ online through the Arizona Department of Economic Security Portal or (866) 494-1981 for assistance.
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