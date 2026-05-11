Experts Warn Rising Summer Temperatures Are Causing More Garage Door Failures

Pacific Experts Garage Door Technician Garage Door Technician Fixes Garage New Garage Door Installation in Las Vegas Garage Door Tech installing a new door

Extreme summer temperatures are affecting more than just AC systems. Garage door professionals are warning it can weaken parts and lead to costly malfunctions.

Many homeowners are surprised by how much heat affects their garage door system” — Maor Dahan, Founder, Pacific Experts

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extreme summer temperatures are affecting more than just air conditioning systems. Garage door professionals are warning that prolonged heat exposure can weaken parts, reduce performance, and lead to costly malfunctions. Many homeowners may not notice the warning signs until the system stops working entirely.Extreme Heat Is Putting More Stress on Garage Door SystemsGarage doors are used multiple times every day, especially during summer when families travel more frequently and spend more time outdoors.High heat can cause metal parts to expand, weaken lubrication, and increase strain on motors and springs. Over time, this added stress may lead to sudden failures or reduced performance.“Many homeowners are surprised by how much heat affects their garage door system,” says Maor Dahan, the founder of Pacific Experts Garage Door Services . “We often see an increase in emergency garage repair calls during periods of extreme temperatures.”Excessive heat inside garages can also affect electronic components and garage door openers. In some cases, homeowners may notice slower response times, loud grinding noises, or doors that stop unevenly while opening or closing.Experts say garage doors that already have worn components are especially vulnerable during summer heat waves.Garage Door Springs and Motors Often Show the First Signs of TroubleGarage door springs work under constant tension and can wear out faster when exposed to repeated heat and heavy daily use. Motors may also struggle when temperatures inside garages become excessively high.Homeowners may notice slower operation, unusual noises, or jerking movements before a major issue develops.“A noisy or slow-moving garage door should never be ignored,” the founder explains. “Small issues can quickly become expensive repairs if the system continues operating under stress.” Other warning signs can include garage doors that shake while moving, sag unevenly, reverse suddenly, or fail to fully close.Some homeowners may also notice frayed cables, loose hardware, or increased vibration during operation. These issues can place additional stress on the entire garage door system if left untreated.Garage door systems will often show several warning signs before a major breakdown happens. Taking care of these problems early may help homeowners avoid emergency repairs and extend the lifespan of the system.Preventative Maintenance Can Help Reduce Summer BreakdownsRoutine inspections can help identify worn cables, loose hardware, damaged rollers, and aging weather seals before they create larger problems.Homeowners are encouraged to pay close attention to any changes in garage door performance during periods of high heat.A simple way homeowners can check for potential problems is by listening for unusual grinding or squeaking noises during operation. They can also visually inspect tracks for debris and make sure the garage door opens and closes smoothly without hesitation.“Summer is one of the busiest times for garage door usage,” says the company founder. “Simple maintenance and early repairs can help homeowners avoid sudden emergencies.”Preventative garage door maintenance is becoming increasingly important as seasonal temperatures continue to rise each year.Keeping moving parts properly lubricated and scheduling inspections when warning signs appear may help reduce the risk of breakdowns during extreme summer weather.Regular maintenance can also improve safety and extend the lifespan of the garage door system.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.