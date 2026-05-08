Desert Moon Wellness Expands Access to Advanced Recovery and Wellness Therapies in Las Vegas

Janelle and Cory Ardizzone, Co-Founders of Desert Moon Wellness A view inside Desert Moon Wellness Clinic in Las Vegas an inside look into a Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber at Desert Moon Wellness. BrainTap Headphones on an AlignMat Bed InHarmony Headset system at Desert Moon Wellness

Founded by Janelle and Cory Ardizzone, Desert Moon Wellness is helping Las Vegas experience healing technologies once reserved for athletes and professionals.

When you see a child who doesn’t even communicate with their parents all of a sudden say ‘I love you’ after a few Hyperbaric Chamber sessions, this changes your life” — Janelle Ardizzone, CEO, Desert Moon Wellness

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Desert Moon Wellness is bringing a new approach to preventative wellness and recovery optimization to Las Vegas through advanced healing technologies designed to support long-term health, recovery, and overall well-being.Founded by husband-and-wife team Janelle and Cory Ardizzone, Desert Moon Wellness was created with the goal of making therapies like Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy , PEMF therapy, red light therapy, BrainTap, and vibroacoustic wellness solutions accessible to everyday individuals — not just elite athletes, celebrities, or exclusive wellness circles.Located in the heart of Las Vegas, the wellness center combines modern recovery technology with a personalized and community-focused approach to care. The clinic was recently featured in a Local Spotlight interview with Everyday.Vegas, a Las Vegas local magazine , where the founders shared the inspiration behind Desert Moon Wellness and their mission to make advanced wellness therapies more accessible throughout the community.“As hyperbaric was saved for the elite for so long, it was a mission we set as a goal to open to everyone,” said Janelle Ardizzone, CEO and Founder of Desert Moon Wellness.Making Advanced Wellness More AccessibleDesert Moon Wellness was inspired by the transformative effects of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy within the autism community, as well as growing awareness around preventative wellness and recovery support.“When you see a child who doesn’t even communicate with their parents all of a sudden say ‘I love you’ after a few Hyperbaric Chamber sessions, this changes your life,” Janelle said.The experience led the Ardizzones to explore advanced recovery technologies that were often limited to professional athletes, performers, and high-end wellness facilities.Instead of positioning those therapies as luxury services, Desert Moon Wellness focuses on creating a welcoming environment for families, professionals, recovering patients, and wellness-minded locals throughout Las Vegas.Blending Preventative Wellness With Recovery SupportAccording to Cory Ardizzone, Desert Moon Wellness was also built around the growing need for more proactive and preventative approaches to wellness in the United States.“We entered this world and started this journey from the lack of preventative medicine here in the US, so we wanted to be that bridge, to be able to optimize on both sides, and really attend to the body itself,” Cory said.Today, the clinic offers customized wellness and bio-optimization protocols designed to support cellular health, nervous system regulation, recovery, energy, and overall performance.The center also works with surgeons and medical professionals throughout Las Vegas to help support patient optimization before surgery and recovery afterward.A Community-Focused Wellness CenterBeyond the therapies themselves, Desert Moon Wellness was intentionally designed to serve the Las Vegas community through approachable and educational wellness care.“Our community is something we love, and that is the main reason why we chose to open our clinic in Las Vegas so much,” Janelle said.The clinic’s leadership team combines technical expertise with hands-on experience in wellness, recovery, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy operations.Janelle Ardizzone’s background includes studies in Kinesiology and Exercise Science, along with certifications as a Certified Doula, Intermediate Hyperbaric Technician, and Certified Cellular Detox Specialist.Cory Ardizzone serves as COO and Safety Director and is certified as an Advanced Hyperbaric Technician (AHT), while also holding industry credentials through OxyHealth and national safety organizations.“Safety isn’t a checkbox. It’s a standard that has to be met every single session,” Cory said.Growing Interest in Science-Backed WellnessAs interest in recovery optimization, preventative wellness, and integrative healing continues to grow nationwide, Desert Moon Wellness is helping position Las Vegas as part of that evolving wellness movement.By combining advanced technology with compassionate care, the center aims to create an environment where clients can focus on healing, resilience, and sustainable long-term wellness.“We just want to pay it forward,” Cory added.About Desert Moon WellnessDesert Moon Wellness is a Las Vegas-based wellness center focused on science-backed healing, recovery, and bio-optimization therapies. The clinic offers services including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, PEMF therapy, red light therapy, BrainTap, vibroacoustic therapy, and personalized wellness protocols designed to support long-term vitality and overall well-being.

How Desert Moon Wellness Is Changing Wellness in Las Vegas

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