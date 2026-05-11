Danielle's Lighthouse to begin serving clients May 18th in Richland County

New Supportive Housing Units Available in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danielle’s Lighthouse will officially begin serving clients on Monday, May 18, offering a safe and supportive environment for individuals working toward recovery and independent living. Located at 87 E. First Street in Mansfield, the 10-bed supportive housing and recovery site represents a collaborative effort to expand behavioral health and recovery resources in Richland County.The Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board played a leading role in the project’s planning, design, and development, ensuring the facility meets critical community needs for supportive housing and recovery services. Coleman Health Services was selected to manage and operate Danielle’s Lighthouse, drawing on its extensive experience providing person-centered mental health care and recovery supports across Ohio.The project honors the memory of Danielle “Dani” Leedy, whose life and legacy inspired her parents, Donna and Jeff Heck, to found the nonprofit organization 33 Forever.The renovation of Danielle’s Lighthouse was made possible through Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services funding, which covered 90% of the project costs, along with support from local community partners: Amcrete and NAMI Ohio.About the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Richland CountyFounded in 1968, the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Richland County partners with agencies that provide services to individuals experiencing mental illness and substance use disorders. The Board’s mission is to secure sufficient funding to plan, establish, and maintain unified services for individuals and families throughout the community.About Coleman Health ServicesColeman Health Services is a nonprofit behavioral health organization serving 57 counties across Ohio. With a mission to foster recovery, build independence, and change destinies, Coleman provides mental health care, substance use treatment, residential services, and employment supports to more than 40,000 individuals annually.For more information, visit www.colemanservices.org To reach Danielle’s Lighthouse, please call 419-229-2200

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