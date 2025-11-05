Coleman Health Services Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation

Coleman awarded a Three-Year Accreditation from CARF International following a comprehensive review of its programs and services

“This achievement reflects the extraordinary dedication of our staff and the quality of care we strive to provide every day,” said Hattie Tracy, President and CEO of Coleman Health Services.” — Hattie Tracy, President and CEO

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coleman Health Services is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Three-Year Accreditation from CARF International following a comprehensive review of its programs and services. This accreditation, which extends through October 31, 2028, represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and demonstrates Coleman’s substantial conformance to CARF standards.CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services organizations worldwide. The Three-Year Accreditation recognizes Coleman Health Services’ ongoing commitment to quality improvement, accountability, and the well-being of the individuals and families it serves.The accreditation applies to a broad range of Coleman programs, including:• Crisis Programs for adults, children, and adolescents• Assessment and Referral• Outpatient and Intensive Outpatient Treatment for mental health and substance use disorders• Case Management and Service Coordination• Day Treatment and Crisis Stabilization• Employment Services, including job development and employment support• Peer Support Services“This achievement reflects the extraordinary dedication of our staff and the quality of care we strive to provide every day,” said Hattie Tracy, President and CEO of Coleman Health Services. “CARF accreditation validates our commitment to providing integrated, person-centered care that promotes recovery and stability in our communities.”Coleman Health Services remains committed to continuous improvement and to delivering accessible, evidence-based behavioral health care and social support programs across Ohio.“Coleman’s services, personnel, and documentation clearly demonstrate a strong pattern of conformance to CARF standards,” said Dr. Brian J. Boon, President and CEO of CARF International, in the accreditation letter. “This achievement is an indication of Coleman’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of life for the persons served.”About Coleman Health ServicesColeman Health Services is a nonprofit behavioral health organization serving 58 counties across Ohio. With a mission to foster recovery, build independence, and change destinies Coleman provides mental health care and substance use treatment as well as residential and employment services to more than 40,000 individuals annually.For more information about Coleman Health Services and its accredited programs, visit www.colemanservices.org

