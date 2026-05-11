Lean Solutions Group Honored with CSR Award at Colombia’s BPrO Awards

Alejandro Romo, Lean Solutions Group's Chief Human Resources Officer, accepted the BPrO Award at the BPrO Awards Ceremony on May 7, 2026, along with other LSG Colleagues in attendance.

Recognition Highlights LSG Commitment to Community Impact, Workforce Development, Gender Equality, and Corporate Social Responsibility

This recognition reflects the passion our teams bring to creating a workplace where people feel supported, empowered, and connected to something greater than themselves.” — Alejandro Romo, Chief Human Resources Officer at LSG

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a global leader in AI-enabled business solutions and tech-powered talent, today announced it has received a BPrO award in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category at the 2026 BPrO Awards competition, presented by BPrO, Colombia’s leading association for the business process outsourcing industry. The award marks over 30 awards LSG has won in various categories since 2022.The award was presented during the BPro Awards Ceremony held May 7, in Cartagena, Colombia, recognizing organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to social impact, employee wellbeing, and community development through meaningful corporate initiatives, such as customer experience, inclusion and diversity, and social networking.“This recognition reflects the culture and purpose that drive our organization every day,” said Jack Freker, CEO of LSG. “At LSG, we believe business success and social impact go hand in hand. Our teams across Colombia and throughout the organization are deeply committed to creating opportunities, supporting our communities, and building an environment where our people can grow professionally and personally.”The BPro Awards recognize organizations operating in Colombia that are advancing innovation, operational excellence, talent development, and responsible business practices across the BPO and business services sector.LSG has continued to expand its presence in Colombia while investing heavily in employee development, workforce wellbeing, education initiatives, and community engagement programs that support long-term economic opportunity in the global regions where the company operates.“This recognition reflects the passion our teams bring to creating a workplace where people feel supported, empowered, and connected to something greater than themselves,” said Alejandro Romo, Chief Human Resources Officer at LSG. “Corporate social responsibility is not a separate initiative for us. It is embedded in how we develop talent, engage with our communities, and create opportunities for long-term growth and impact across Colombia and beyond. ‘Lean On Us’ is a global strategy that guides our social focus.”Representatives from LSG, including Romo, Mariana Rodriguez Tapias, Senior. Director of Internal Communications, and Carolina Otálvaro, Chief of CSR, attended the awards ceremony in Cartagena to accept the recognition on behalf of the company.Freker emphasized the cultural importance of the award, “The recognition further strengthens LSG as an employer of choice, reinforcing the company’s commitment to building a people-first culture while continuing its rapid growth across global markets.”.About the Award-Winning Program – HerPowerEDIn a globalized and digitalized environment, access to educational and technological resources is a key driver of economic and social development. However, millions of women continue to face structural barriers that limit their access to digital tools, technical training, and employment opportunities, particularly in vulnerable communities across Latin America.HerPowerED is a training program designed to strengthen soft, digital, and productivity skills for women connected to partner foundations. The program aligns with LSG’s corporate value—Human First, Tech Powered—by bringing this principle to life through the integration of internal talent, educational technology, and social commitment. Its value proposition is centered on delivering accessible, relevant, and labor‑market‑oriented training, with a strong focus on personal development and opportunity creation.ABOUT LEAN SOLUTIONS GROUPLean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on proven success in the demanding supply chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 10,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of more than 600 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. By embedding intelligent technology with optimized processes and high-performance talent into the core of our clients’ businesses, we enable them to stretch what is possible.

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