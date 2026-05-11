BEFORE YOU LET AI HANDLE YOUR LEGAL PROBLEMS, HERE'S WHAT YOU SHOULD CONSIDER

More people are turning to artificial intelligence tools for legal help, like using chatbots to draft divorce paperwork, fight traffic tickets, write contracts and even prepare court filings.

AI tools are fast, often free and available instantly. But legal experts warn that relying on artificial intelligence instead of a licensed attorney can come with serious risks.

“It sounds convenient, but just relying on AI is too risky, and it could end up costing you more,” said family, immigration and bankruptcy Attorney Giovanna Gallo.

Gallo says many people do not realize AI-generated legal advice can be inaccurate, incomplete or entirely wrong. In some cases, mistakes made by AI tools could damage a person’s case or lead to costly legal consequences.

“When you rely on AI and represent yourself, things may not come out correctly,” Gallo explained. “You may think you have the right defense, but in court it could turn out to be exactly the opposite.”

The legal industry itself is already seeing problems tied to AI use. Attorneys across the country have faced sanctions and reprimands after submitting AI-generated court briefs containing false information and fabricated legal citations.

“AI is not always accurate, so you have to take that into consideration,” Gallo said.

Because of those concerns, Gallo does not recommend using AI-generated legal documents without review from a qualified attorney. Documents produced entirely by AI may not hold up in court or could even become unenforceable.

She also warns that blindly trusting AI over legal professionals can create additional problems.

“If opposing counsel tells you the law says something different and you continue insisting AI is correct, that behavior can lead to sanctions,” Gallo said.

Privacy is another major concern.

Unlike conversations with a licensed attorney, information shared with AI tools is generally not protected by attorney-client privilege. That means personal details, legal strategies, or sensitive admissions entered into an AI chatbot could potentially be exposed or used against someone later.

“An order from the judge is an order,” Gallo said. “It’s not something you can simply ignore. There can be serious consequences.”

While AI can still be useful as a research or organizational tool, experts say it should not replace licensed legal representation, especially in high-stakes situations involving immigration, divorce, criminal charges, or bankruptcy.

There are AI programs designed specifically to assist attorneys by helping them review documents and identify possible errors. But legal professionals say the technology is not yet equipped to fully replace experienced lawyers.

For people concerned about legal costs, attorneys recommend looking into free or low-cost legal aid organizations rather than depending entirely on AI-generated advice.