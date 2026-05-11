RAINES / RIBAULT STUDENTS LEARN THE LEGAL SYSTEMS HANDS ON IN FUTURE LAWYERS PROGRAM

Shown are the students in the courtroom.

The Future Lawyers Program of Raines and Ribault High Schools recently hosted its 7th annual mock trial competition at the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville. The program brings together students, attorneys, and community leaders for a powerful showcase of emerging legal talent. The program, a collaborative effort between local attorneys and students from the high schools, is designed to teach trial skills through mentorship, hands-on learning, and simulated court proceedings. The competition serves as the culmination of months of preparation, discipline, and guided instruction under the leadership and support of U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis, along with Chair Attorney Christine Michel and and other attorneys and judges serving as mentors, the program has grown into a vital platform for developing the next generation of legal professionals and community leaders.

The groups are sponsored by the Jacksonville Bar Association and D.W. Perkins Bar Association.