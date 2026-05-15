Lesser addresses AI, ethics, and professionalism at Brandon Area Bar and Professional Association's inaugural CLE program

Former Florida Bar President Gary Lesser and Jessica Saiontz, president-elect of the Brandon Area Bar and Professional Association. The Brandon Area Bar and Professional Association (BABPA) recently hosted its inaugural continuing legal education program featuring former Florida Bar President Gary Lesser who presented on AI, ethics, and professionalism.

Lesser discussed the benefits and risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in legal practice, with a focus on attorneys’ ethical obligations to clients and the courts. Attendees gained practical insight into emerging technologies and the standards of professional responsibility that govern their use.

“It was my great honor to be the speaker at the first CLE event of the Brandon Area Bar and Professional Association, a newer organization bringing the legal community together,” Lesser said “I appreciate the invitation, and I know they will have continued success going forward.”

The BABPA was established to promote networking, professionalism, and continuing education among attorneys and related industry professionals for the Brandon area.

David Hines, president of BABPA, said the program aligned with the organization’s mission.

“We were honored to have Mr. Lesser present on ethics in the digital age,” Hines said. “Consistent with BABPA’s mission to enhance the professionalism and education of our local legal community, the presentation provided members with important ethical implications and best practices to consider when implementing AI in the practice of law.”

Lesser, who served as the 74th president of The Florida Bar, frequently speaks at CLE programs hosted by voluntary bar associations throughout Florida on topics including legal ethics, professionalism, mentorship, and law practice management.