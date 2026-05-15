Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes' Read & Play Project promotes safety, reading, and outdoor activity

15th annual Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes' Read & Play Project participants who off their new balls and books. “As a mother, I know how important it is for kids to step away from devices and enjoy reading and playing outside,” the firm's Jacqlyn Bryant said.

The attorneys of Perenich, Caulfield, Avril & Noyes recently brought its 15th annual Read & Play Project to Ponce de Leon Elementary School, delivering safety guidance and handing out new books and sports balls to every third grader.

The attorneys led a brief safety presentation covering passenger and bicycle safety, as well as pool safety. Afterward, they provided each student with a ball and a book so they could swap screen time for reading and outdoor play. This program continues the firm’s tradition of community engagement, which has supplied hundreds of books and sports items to local children over the years.

“Seeing the excitement as children pick out a book and choose a ball is incredibly rewarding,” said the firm's Matthew Noyes.

Partner Jacqlyn Bryant added, “As a mother, I know how important it is for kids to step away from devices and enjoy reading and playing outside.”