Enterprise Information Services

550 Airport Rd, Suite C

Salem, Oregon 97301-3966

News Advisory

Oregon Geographic Information Council Will Meet

May 15, 2026

Salem, Oregon-The Oregon Geographic Information Council will hold a special meeting at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026. The meeting will take place remotely via the internet on Microsoft Teams and is open to the public. The agenda and handouts will be posted on the council’s website.

What: Special Meeting of the Oregon Geographic Information Council

Special Meeting of the Oregon Geographic Information Council When: Friday, May 15, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The Oregon Geographic Information Council is established within Enterprise Information Services and brings together leaders from government, private industry, and communicates to promote collaboration, data sharing, and strategic planning for geospatial initiatives.

The purpose of the Council is to serve as a governing body for sharing and managing geospatial framework data. OGIC oversees the preparation and maintenance of a plan to enhance geographic framework data sharing and management and to enhance coordination among public bodies within Oregon.

Meetings of the Oregon Geographic Information Council are open to the public.

Written comment will be accepted. Written comment can be submitted by mail to the OGIC Support Office, 550 Airport Rd SE Suite C, Salem, OR 97301 or online via the office form.

Accommodations can be arranged for persons with disabilities, and alternate formats of printed material are available upon request. Please contact Enterprise Information Services at 503-378-3175 at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting to request accommodations. Closed captioning is included on the Microsoft Teams meeting.

Links:

Contact Info:

Melissa Foltz

Geographic Information Officer

Enterprise Information Services

971-375-6986