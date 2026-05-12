PDF Editify Launches Affordable Split PDF Tool for Fast and Secure Document Management

Split PDF

Split, extract, and organize PDF files instantly with PDF Editify’s new secure online tool

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PDF Editify , a modern online platform for document handling solutions, has announced the launch of its new Split PDF tool , designed to simplify the way users manage and organize PDF files.The new PDF Splitter provides a fast, secure, and easy-to-use solution for dividing large PDF documents into smaller files. It is built for students, professionals, freelancers, and businesses that frequently work with digital documents and require efficient file organization.With rising demand for flexible document tools, many users search for solutions on how to split a PDF without installing heavy desktop software or paying for expensive subscriptions. PDF Editify addresses this need with a lightweight, browser-based PDF Splitting Tool that delivers speed, simplicity, and affordability in one platform.Key Features of the Split PDF Tool:Split PDF files by page rangeExtract selected pages from PDF documents instantlyBreak large documents into smaller, manageable filesOrganize reports, invoices, contracts, and presentations easilyUse online without installation or technical setupThe platform ensures that users can process documents securely, making it suitable for handling both personal and professional files. PDF Editify continues its mission to provide accessible and cost-effective PDF solutions without compromising performance or usability.Alongside the new Split PDF feature, PDF Editify also offers a full suite of tools, including Merge PDF , Edit PDF, Compress PDF, Protect PDF, Unlock PDF, and Sign PDF, making it a complete all-in-one document management platform.The launch of the Split PDF tool strengthens PDF Editify’s position as an affordable alternative in the growing PDF software market, where users increasingly prefer fast, web-based solutions for everyday document tasks.The new feature is now available globally through the official PDF Editify website.About PDF EditifyPDF Editify is an all-in-one online PDF platform offering a wide range of document tools including editing, splitting, merging, compressing, securing, and signing PDFs. Built for simplicity, speed, and affordability, the platform helps users manage documents efficiently from any device.

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