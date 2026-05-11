ECI Software Solutions Launches Modern ERP with Practical AI for Australian Batch & Process Manufacturers

ECI Software Solutions

Solution Future Proofs and Modernises Australian Manufacturing Processes Reinforcing Sovereign Resilience

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced the availability of Deacom™ this year to Australian manufacturers. Deacom is a modern, purpose built Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for batch and process industries (food, beverage, chemicals, pharma, specialty manufacturing) that combines a single database architecture with built in, practical AI features designed to increase efficiency and streamline operations.

Batch manufacturers can replace spreadsheets and disconnected systems with a single platform with practical AI that delivers real-time visibility across costing, formulations, inventory, quality, and traceability.

Key Benefits:

• Operate the business on ONE modern ERP platform

Manage finance, inventory, production, purchasing, quality, traceability, and sales in a single ERP built for batch manufacturing.

• Control quality and support compliance efforts

Maintain consistency and support regulatory requirements with built-in formulation management, quality controls, labels, and document generation.

• Clearly see every lot, batch, and movement

Track raw materials, lot movements, warehouse activity, and finished goods in real time with end-to-end traceability across the operation.

• Streamline operations with Practical AI

Embedded AI and automation help teams reduce manual work, identify issues earlier, and make faster operational and financial decisions.

In a recent Nucleus Research ROI case study, Van Drunen Farms achieved 46% ROI, reduced month-end close from 30 days to 2, and supported 10% sales growth with only a 2% increase in inventory costs after deploying Deacom. Individual results will vary.

Deacom incorporates powerful AI functionality, helping manufacturers get answers faster, reduce manual work, and improve accuracy across everyday operations.

• AI Assistant provides users with immediate answers to system questions. It helps them to understand how the application works and how to improve and optimise workflows and business processes without leaving their current screen. This reduces reliance on internal support resources, accelerates onboarding for new employees, helps teams work more efficiently, and get more out of their ERP investment.

• AI Invoicing automates the tedious parts of processing and paying bills. It uses AI to digitally capture vendor invoices and match them to purchase orders and identify discrepancies. As an optional selection, it can autonomously post 100 percent matched invoices to the ERP system, with full review and audit visibility. This helps reduce manual data entry, minimises errors, and accelerates invoice processing, enabling finance teams to focus on higher-value work.

“Australian batch manufacturers are under increasing pressure to improve efficiency, maintain compliance, and protect margins while navigating supply chain volatility and labour shortages,” said Paul Farrell, Senior Vice President of Product Management at ECI Software Solutions. “Many are still relying on spreadsheets and disconnected systems that limit visibility and create operational complexity. Deacom embeds AI directly into the manufacturing workflow, helping teams automate manual processes and gain real-time insight into production and profitability. This gives manufacturers the visibility and control to move from hours of manual planning to faster, more confident decisions from a single system purpose-built for process manufacturing.”

ECI Software Solutions will demonstrate Deacom at Australian Manufacturing Week 2026 in Brisbane from 12-14 May on stand # 1835.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, India and Australia. For more information, visit www.ecisolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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