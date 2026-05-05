ECI Software Solutions Appoints Adam Sklader as Manufacturing Industry President to Drive Growth and Strategy

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Proven at scale technology leader to accelerate go-to-market execution across ECI’s manufacturing business helping manufacturers improve operational performance

WESTLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, announced the appointment of Adam Sklader as Industry President, Manufacturing. Sklader will lead strategic direction and execution for ECI’s North American and Australian manufacturing portfolio, helping manufacturers connect disconnected systems, get a clearer view of their operations, and leverage integrated AI to make faster, more informed decisions on the shop floor and across the business.

Sklader brings more than 16 years of experience in manufacturing technology, with a track record of helping industrial organizations scale through digital transformation. Before ECI, he spent 13 years at industrial AI and software provider IFS, leading sales across discrete and process manufacturing.

“Manufacturers today are navigating constant change, from supply chain disruption to evolving customer demands, and they need partners and solutions that address these challenges while enabling long term growth,” said Adam Sklader, Industry President, Manufacturing, at ECI. “That means connecting systems that don’t talk to each other today, giving teams better visibility into what’s actually happening, and using AI in practical ways to make faster and smarter decisions. My focus is on scaling that impact so our customers see measurable improvements in how they operate every day.”

“Adam is a seasoned leader with deep roots in the manufacturing technology space,” said Graham Younger, CRO of ECI. “He understands the realities that manufacturers face and brings a disciplined approach to execution and a strong understanding of what it takes to succeed in this industry. That experience is critical as we continue to invest in AI and expand what we can deliver for manufacturers who need solutions that work in the real world, not just on paper.”

To learn more about ECI and its leadership team, visit the website.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, India and Australia. For more information, visit www.ecisolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding ECI's strategy, future operations, product development, anticipated performance, and expected benefits of partnerships, appointments, or technology initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on ECI's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. ECI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

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