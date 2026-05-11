Jason Kohlmeyer Graduates from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program

Southern Minnesota attorney Jason Kohlmeyer completed the Goldman Sachs program for growth-oriented small business owners.

The program gave me the opportunity to really evaluate our Law Firm and it provided practical tools, strong mentorship, and the opportunity to collaborate with other Minnesota business owners.” — Jason Kohlmeyer

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Kohlmeyer , managing partner of Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office, recently graduated from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, a nationally recognized business education initiative designed to help entrepreneurs grow their companies and create jobs.The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program is a competitive annual program provides practical business education, leadership development, and peer learning opportunities for small business owners across the country. Participants complete intensive coursework focused on business growth strategy, financial management, operations, marketing, and leadership.Kohlmeyer said the program offered valuable insight into strategic planning and long-term business development for the firm.“The program gave me the opportunity to step back and evaluate our business from a broader perspective,” Kohlmeyer said. “It was an outstanding experience that provided practical tools, strong mentorship, and the opportunity to collaborate with other Minnesota business owners facing many of the same challenges and opportunities.”Kohlmeyer manages Kohlmeyer Hagen Law Office, a southern Minnesota law firm focused on family law and criminal defense matters. The firm serves clients throughout southern Minnesota, including Mankato, Rochester, and surrounding communities.The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program was created in 2009 with the guidance of Warren Buffett and Michael Bloommberg and the Goldamn Sachs Foundation. and has helped entrepreneurs across the United States grow revenue, create jobs, and strengthen local economies through business education and networking opportunities.Media Contact:Angela Duryeeaduryee@khmnlaw.comKohlmeyer Hagen Law Office

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