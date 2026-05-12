Local Law Firm Launches Second Annual Educator of the Year Award Honoring Local Teachers

Last Year's Winner Jan Willaert

Local Law Firm Announces Second Annual Educator of the Year Award Honoring Local Teachers

Teachers shape our future, and far too often their work goes unrecognized.” — Jason Kohlmeyer

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a successful inaugural year, KH Law is proud to announce the return of its Educator of the Year Award, recognizing exceptional educators who make a lasting impact on students, families, and schools throughout the Mankato area and ISD77 community.The annual award includes a $500 cash prize, public recognition, and a commemorative award presented to one outstanding educator serving public or private preschool through K–12 students in Mankato/District #77 area (both public and private teachers).Last year’s inaugural recipient was Mrs. Jan Willeart of Loyola Catholic Schools, who was recognized for her dedication, leadership, and lasting influence on her students and school community.“Teachers shape our future, and too often their work goes unrecognized,” said Jason Kohlmeyer , partner at Kohlmeyer Hagen Law and a former educator. “Last year’s response showed us just how many incredible educators we have in this community. We’re excited to continue this tradition and again recognize someone who goes above and beyond every day for students and families.”Kohlmeyer Hagen Law created the award as part of the firm’s continued commitment to supporting the Southern Minnesota community and recognizing the important role educators play in shaping future generations.Nominations are now open, and anyone may nominate a deserving educator, including students, parents, fellow teachers, administrators, or school staff. Eligible nominees include educators currently serving in public or private schools within the ISD77/Mankato area.Nominations can be submitted online through KH Law’s website at:Submissions will be accepted through May 28, 2026. The selected educator will be announced shortly thereafter and recognized publicly by KH Law.About KH LawKH Law is a Southern Minnesota law firm with offices serving Mankato, Rochester, and surrounding communities. The firm focuses on family law, criminal defense, and related legal matters. With strong local roots and a commitment to community involvement, KH Law actively supports programs and initiatives that positively impact area families and residents.Media Contact:Angela DuryeeAduryee@khmnlaw.com

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