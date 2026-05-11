McCrossen Marketing Releases McCrossenSEO™ Free on WordPress.org

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Veteran-owned Texas SaaS company ships a no-cost WordPress SEO plugin that bundles capabilities competitors split across paid upgrades and add-ons.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCrossen Marketing today announced the public release of McCrossenSEO™ on the official WordPress.org plugin directory. The free plugin gives WordPress site owners a complete on-page and technical SEO toolkit, distributed through three identical channels: the WordPress.org directory, direct download from mccrossenmarketing.com, and one-click install for logged-in customers of the McCrossen Marketing platform.

No license keys. No paid “premium” companion plugin. No upgrade nags inside the admin. McCrossenSEO™ is engineered as a genuinely complete SEO plugin on its own—with optional OAuth connection to the McCrossen Marketing platform delivering richer payloads (Customer data-infused AI-generated webpage drafts, on-demand audit recommendations, action-plan workflows) for customers on a paid platform subscription.

“McCrossen Marketing transitioned from a traditional marketing agency into a SaaS company in 2025,” said Matt McCrossen, founder of McCrossen Marketing. “Releasing McCrossenSEO™ free on WordPress.org is the most visible step in that transition.”

A complete SEO toolkit, free at the point of install. McCrossenSEO™ ships with the full set of on-page and technical SEO capabilities a small business needs to compete for organic search visibility:

• Per-post, per-page, and per-custom-post-type meta titles and descriptions

• Canonical URL management and granular robots meta controls

• Open Graph and X (Twitter) card meta with full fallback chain

• JSON-LD structured data (Article, WebPage, BreadcrumbList, Organization, Local Business)

• XML sitemap, redirect manager (301, 302, 307), and robots.txt editor

• Bulk title/description editor with template variables; internal link suggestions

• WooCommerce product SEO (per-product meta, OG, Product schema, sitemap inclusion)

• 404 monitoring with a suggested-redirect pipeline

• Tracking pixel injection (GA4, Google Tag Manager, Facebook Pixel) and verification codes for Google Search Console and Bing Webmaster Tools

• Daily-generated llms.txt for AI search visibility

• 30-day rollback log covering every manual save path

• Auto-diagnostic error reporting with rate-limited fatal-error capture

• One-click migration importers from all leading WordPress SEO plugins

How McCrossenSEO™ compares to leading WordPress SEO plugins

The competitive landscape for WordPress SEO plugins typically splits functionality across a free base plugin plus a paid Premium upgrade or one or more separately sold paid add-ons. Annual per-site costs for these upgrades and add-ons currently range from roughly $59 to $179. McCrossenSEO™ bundles features from both patterns—plus capabilities not offered natively at any tier elsewhere—into a single free plugin. Key differentiators:

• 30-day rollback log across every manual save path: Free in McCrossenSEO™; not offered natively in leading competing plugins.

• Auto-diagnostic error reporting: Free in McCrossenSEO™; not offered natively elsewhere.

• WooCommerce product SEO: Free in McCrossenSEO™; sold as a separate paid add-on (in the $179/yr range) by one leading plugin; gated to the Pro tier in another.

• 404 monitoring with suggested-redirect pipeline: Free in McCrossenSEO™; the auto-suggested redirect step is typically a paid-tier or absent feature elsewhere.

• Comprehensive tracking pixel injection (GA4, GTM, Facebook Pixel): Free in McCrossenSEO™; native GTM and Facebook Pixel injection are uncommon in leading SEO plugins regardless of tier.

Comparison methodology: Feature availability and tier placement reflect publicly documented information about leading WordPress SEO plugins as of release. Tier names, pricing, and feature placements vary across these products and change over time. “Free” means included in a plugin’s freely downloadable base distribution without requiring a paid license, add-on purchase, or external subscription.

Why McCrossen Marketing built it this way

McCrossen Marketing operates a Marketing Intelligence Operating System (MIOS™) for small and micro-businesses—the zero-to-ten-employee segment that drives most of the WordPress economy. The company’s thesis is that the SEO plugin should not be the upsell. The platform subscription is. McCrossenSEO™ functions as the secure delivery channel for the platform’s proprietary scoring engine, audit recommendations, AI-generated webpage drafts, and action-plan workflows.

The plugin is intentionally unaware of subscription state. It authenticates over OAuth, renders whatever the platform delivers, and falls back to its always-on local feature set when the platform stays silent. That separation keeps the WordPress.org distribution channel clean: the free plugin is the product, not the trailer for a different product.

“Every feature in this plugin solves a problem we encountered ourselves — first on our own sites, then on client work — before we shipped it to WordPress.org. That’s how we prove what we build.” — Matt McCrossen, founder of McCrossen Marketing

“Most of the well-known WordPress SEO plugins now belong to holding companies, private-equity portfolios, or international parent groups,” McCrossen said. “I built this company differently. McCrossen Marketing is independent, founder-owned, and U.S. veteran-operated — no private-equity backers, no holding company, no parent. McCrossenSEO™ is the plugin that proves it.”

About McCrossen Marketing

McCrossen Marketing is a U.S. Army veteran-owned and operated SaaS company based in Texas. Independent, with no parent company and no outside investors, the company builds the McCrossen Marketing platform—a Marketing Intelligence Operating System (MIOS™) for small businesses—and a portfolio of WordPress plugins that connect into it, including McCrossenSEO™, SecurityShield™, and ArtistFlow™. McCrossen Marketing’s products are designed for solo operators and small teams that want agency-grade marketing intelligence without an agency-grade retainer.

McCrossenSEO™ is available now at no cost from the WordPress.org plugin directory and from mccrossenmarketing.com.

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McCrossenSEO™, SecurityShield™, ArtistFlow™, and MIOS™ are trademarks of McCrossen Marketing. All other marks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

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