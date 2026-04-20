McCrossen Marketing Launches AI-Powered Marketing Intelligence Platform, Defining a New Category for Business Marketing

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Veteran-founded Texas company ships a 42-document AI strategy engine and proprietary threat intelligence network built for small businesses by a small business.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCrossen Marketing has launched its AI-powered Marketing Intelligence Platform, a system that combines live data integration with AI-driven strategic reasoning — filling a gap that existing CRM, analytics, SEO, and generative AI tools each address in isolation, but none of which unifies.

The McCrossen Marketing Platform connects directly to a business's Google Analytics, Google Search Console, and Google Business Profile data through secure OAuth, as well as pulling in third-party search engine results page data — then uses that live data to answer questions, generate strategy documents, optimize web pages, and identify opportunities that static reports miss entirely.

"I spent years running client marketing campaigns working directly with business owners, navigating siloed dashboards, unconnected reporting tools, and lengthy emails," said Matt McCrossen, Founder of McCrossen Marketing. "Clients didn't need more charts. They needed someone who could look at their data and tell them what to do next. That's what this platform does — except it's available at 2 a.m. on a Sunday and it never sends you an invoice for a phone call."

A Category That Didn't Exist Until Now

The distinction is technical and significant. General-purpose AI chatbots know nothing about a specific business until a user copies and pastes data into a chat window. CRM platforms store customer records but don't think strategically about them. Website optimization platforms analyze search rankings but have no visibility into the rest of a business.

The McCrossen Marketing Platform maintains persistent, secure connections to a business's analytics infrastructure and reasons across that data to produce strategic output. When a user asks "Why did leads drop last month?" the system pulls real traffic data, keyword rankings, bounce rates, and conversion metrics to formulate its answer — not generalized marketing advice.

This content-aware, data-connected architecture is what makes McCrossen Marketing a category-of-one at its price point. AI-powered marketing intelligence has traditionally been locked behind enterprise contracts that start at five figures and scale to six. McCrossen Marketing was built to change that.

42 Strategy Documents Generated From Real Business Data

The platform's Document Builder produces 42 distinct marketing strategy documents — each generated using the business's connected analytics data, business profile, and in many cases, live-analyzed content from competitor websites.

The system reads the business's actual web pages, analyzes competitor sites in real time, cross-references performance data, and produces analysis-grade deliverables. Document categories include SWOT Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Competitive Positioning Maps, Campaign Briefs, Editorial Calendars, SEO Strategy Briefs, Brand Positioning Statements, and 34 additional strategic and tactical document types. All 42 are live — zero carry a "Coming Soon" label.

A Self-Improving SEO Engine

A proprietary URL Optimization engine evaluates web pages across 59 scoring signals and pushes actionable recommendations — meta titles, descriptions, heading structure, alt text, schema markup — directly to a business's WordPress site through the one-click McCrossenSEO™ Plugin Bridge.

The scoring engine is designed to improve its own accuracy over time by measuring real-world ranking outcomes across the subscriber network, creating a feedback loop where every customer's results contribute to better recommendations for the entire platform.

A Foundation Checklist guides new customers through 52 business foundation items — from ideal customer profile definition through customer retention program design — with direct links to the relevant platform tools for each step.

A Broader Security and Intelligence Ecosystem

The platform is one component of a broader McCrossen ecosystem that includes McCrossen SecurityShield™, a WordPress security plugin powered by the McCrossen Threat Intelligence Network (MTIN™). MTIN™ is a proprietary, network-scale threat intelligence system that correlates attack patterns across all protected sites and delivers preemptive defense to every subscriber.

Unlike traditional security plugins that protect each site in isolation, the MTIN™ architecture treats every protected site as both a defender and a sensor. When one site detects a credential stuffing attempt or login brute-force pattern, that intelligence propagates across the network. USPTO trademark applications for both SecurityShield and MTIN have been filed.

McCrossenSEO™, a WordPress SEO plugin, and McCrossen ArtistFlow™, a commission lifecycle management system for visual artists, share the same underlying platform infrastructure. Every product works independently and compounds in value when used together.

Availability and Pricing

The platform is live at mccrossenmarketing.com with four subscription tiers: Starter at $49/month, Standard at $99/month, Pro at $179/month, and Agency at $299/month. A free trial with bonus credits is available to businesses that connect their Google Analytics during signup.

McCrossen Marketing is veteran-owned and headquartered in Texas.

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