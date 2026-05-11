LIDP Announces Titanium 5.0.0

Advancing Core Operations for Life & Annuity Carriers

Titanium 5.0.0 brings together proven operational reliability with next-generation innovation. Through advanced AI capabilities and strategic partnerships, we are enabling carriers to automate...” — Greg Knox, CTO of LIDP

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIDP, a recognized leader in life insurance technology and digital transformation, today announced the release of Titanium 5.0.0, the latest evolution of its core administration platform.

Titanium is a proven, end-to-end core system for life and annuity carriers, supporting the full policy lifecycle—from new business through claims—in a single, real-time environment. This major release strengthens LIDP’s leadership position by delivering significant enhancements across performance, automation, integration, and user experience, enabling carriers to operate with greater efficiency, security, and speed to market.

Key Enhancements

● Expanded Core Capabilities

More than 273 enhancements have been incorporated into the platform, spanning performance optimization, security hardening, integrations, developer tooling, and user experience improvements.

● Comprehensive API Enablement

Over 600 API endpoints now provide expanded programmatic control, enabling deeper ecosystem integration and supporting modern, API-first operating models.

● Modernized User Experience

A redesigned interface featuring 100+ updated screens delivers streamlined workflows, improved navigation, and responsive design—driving higher user adoption and reducing training overhead.

● Advanced AI Integration

Native integration with Solvrays AI tools introduces Agentic AI capabilities and an advanced automation layer, enabling orchestration of complex, multi-step processes and accelerating operational decision-making.

Learn more: https://www.solvrays.com/

● Expanded Payments Ecosystem

Enhanced integration with One Inc supports additional payment methods, improved reconciliation processes, and enterprise-grade compliance.

Learn more: https://www.oneinc.com/

● Strengthened Security Framework

A comprehensive security upgrade includes platform hardening, enhanced compliance controls, advanced encryption, real-time monitoring, and improved access governance to support large-scale production environments.

With nearly five decades of experience serving the life and annuity market, LIDP continues to deliver carrier-centric solutions that balance innovation with operational stability. Titanium 5.0.0 reinforces this commitment by combining deep domain expertise with a scalable, cloud-native architecture and full API enablement—allowing carriers to modernize core systems while maintaining business continuity.

“Titanium 5.0.0 brings together proven operational reliability with next-generation innovation,” said Greg Knox, CTO at LIDP. “Through advanced AI capabilities and strategic partnerships like Solvrays, we are enabling carriers to automate core back-office functions, reduce operational friction, and accelerate growth within a unified platform.”

Titanium 5.0.0 is now available to both existing customers and new clients. For implementation planning, migration support, or to request a demonstration, please contact LIDP Sales or your LIDP account team.

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About LIDP

LIDP Consulting Services has served the life insurance industry for nearly 50 years. Titanium is an award-winning, cloud-native, single-tenant core processing system built with thousands of life and annuity product rules. It enables carriers to launch products faster, integrate with mission-critical systems, and retain full operational control. LIDP combines advanced technology with deep industry expertise—including system architects, business analysts, and professional services—to deliver turnkey modernization and ongoing operational support.

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