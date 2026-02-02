LIDP Named 'Top Digital Insurance Solution for 2026' by Insurance CIO Outlook
VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIDP is proud to announce it has been selected as the Top Digital-First
Insurance Solution 2026 by Insurance CIO Outlook, a leading publication covering technology innovation
in the insurance industry.
The recognition follows numerous nominations and a comprehensive evaluation conducted by a panel of
C-level executives, industry experts, and the Insurance CIO Outlook editorial board. The selection process
assessed digital insurance providers on innovation, scalability, client impact, and their ability to deliver
measurable business value through modern technology.
LIDP was recognized for its digital-first approach, modern core capabilities, and its ability to help insurers
rapidly bring innovative products to market while building a scalable foundation for long-term growth.
The evaluation highlighted LIDP's commitment to enabling operational efficiency, speed-to-market, and
seamless ecosystem integration through its Titanium platform.
"Being named the Top Digital-First Insurance Solution 2026 is a tremendous honor and a testament to the
innovation, collaboration, and dedication of our entire team," said Kimberly Duke, CMO. "This recognition
reflects our focus on delivering real outcomes for our clients and our commitment to helping insurers
modernize with confidence."
Insurance CIO Outlooks' award program recognizes organizations that are redefining the future of
insurance through technology leadership and digital transformation. LIDP's selection underscores its
growing role as a trusted partner to insurers navigating modernization and innovation in an increasingly
digital marketplace.
For more information about LIDP and its digital insurance solutions, visit www.lidp.com
