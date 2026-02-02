LIDP Named 'Top Digital Insurance Solution for 2026' by Insurance CIO Outlook

2026 Top Digital Insurance Solution

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIDP is proud to announce it has been selected as the Top Digital-First

Insurance Solution 2026 by Insurance CIO Outlook, a leading publication covering technology innovation

in the insurance industry.

The recognition follows numerous nominations and a comprehensive evaluation conducted by a panel of

C-level executives, industry experts, and the Insurance CIO Outlook editorial board. The selection process

assessed digital insurance providers on innovation, scalability, client impact, and their ability to deliver

measurable business value through modern technology.

LIDP was recognized for its digital-first approach, modern core capabilities, and its ability to help insurers

rapidly bring innovative products to market while building a scalable foundation for long-term growth.

The evaluation highlighted LIDP's commitment to enabling operational efficiency, speed-to-market, and

seamless ecosystem integration through its Titanium platform.

"Being named the Top Digital-First Insurance Solution 2026 is a tremendous honor and a testament to the

innovation, collaboration, and dedication of our entire team," said Kimberly Duke, CMO. "This recognition

reflects our focus on delivering real outcomes for our clients and our commitment to helping insurers

modernize with confidence."

Insurance CIO Outlooks' award program recognizes organizations that are redefining the future of

insurance through technology leadership and digital transformation. LIDP's selection underscores its

growing role as a trusted partner to insurers navigating modernization and innovation in an increasingly

digital marketplace.

For more information about LIDP and its digital insurance solutions, visit www.lidp.com

