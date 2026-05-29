Lorna Whiston Marks 46 Years Of Learning

Lorna Whiston is celebrating its 46th anniversary, a milestone that reflects decades of helping children grow across Singapore.

We are proud to have supported generations of learners, and we remain committed to growing with the needs of families today.” — Lorna Whiston Spokesperson

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore - Lorna Whiston is celebrating its 46th anniversary, a milestone that reflects decades of helping children grow in confidence, language, and character across Singapore.

The story began with founder Lorna Whiston, a young teacher who taught in the United Kingdom before moving to Singapore in the 1960s. Here, she earned wide recognition for her work with the British Armed Forces and international schools.

In 1980, she opened the first Lorna Whiston school in a humble outlet with one clear aim: to lift the local standard of English. Founded on Lorna’s belief that teachers are at the heart of every strong learning environment, the brand’s reputation grew quickly. That same principle continues to guide Lorna Whiston’s preschools in Singapore, earning the trust of families across Singapore, including parents who value its thoughtful teaching, strong English foundations, and high standards from the earliest years.

From that first centre, the brand built its name by keeping teaching quality front and centre. The belief that teachers make the biggest difference still guides the group today. Families choose the schools for skilled, caring educators who bring patience, energy, and high expectations to every class. This steady focus has helped generations of learners communicate clearly, think deeply, and take pride in their work.

Lorna Whiston serves families through English Enrichment, Speech & Drama, Student Care, and Preschool programmes. English Enrichment helps children read, write, listen, and speak with clarity and purpose. Speech & Drama builds confidence and teamwork through performance and presentation. Student Care offers a safe, calm after-school setting with homework guidance and time for enrichment, while Preschool lays strong foundations for language and character. Across all programmes, lessons are structured, friendly, and designed to help children make visible progress in confidence, communication, and learning habits. “We are proud to have supported generations of learners, and we remain committed to growing with the needs of families today,” said a Lorna Whiston spokesperson.

Families can access programmes at key sites island-wide. The Enrichment Centre at United Square in Novena offers English and Speech & Drama. Student Care operates at Greenwich, serving families in the north-east with trusted after-school care. Preschool campuses serve communities at Canberra, East Coast, Greenwich, Hort Park, and Kallang Wave. With centres across the island, parents can choose a location that fits daily routines while enjoying the same high standards of teaching and care.

The group has also returned to the Kuala Lumpur area after COVID, opening a new Student Care (day care/安亲班) and Enrichment Centre in Petaling Jaya to serve families in Malaysia. The centre offers English Enrichment and Speech & Drama alongside integrated after-school support that includes supervised homework and tuition in core subjects.

Lorna Whiston Malaysia

Lorna Whiston Academy Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., No. 1, Jalan SS2/72, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Enrichment: +60 17 285 4001 | admissions@lornawhiston.com.my

Day Care (安亲班): +60 17 262 2854 | LWSchoolCare@lornawhiston.com.my

As the education landscape changes, the team continues to refresh curricula so lessons stay clear, useful, and engaging. What has not changed is the simple promise made in 1980: put excellent teachers in well-run classrooms and give every child the time, care, and feedback they need. Whether a learner is preparing a presentation, polishing a piece of writing, or settling into a new after-school routine, each step is guided by thoughtful planning and consistent support.

About Lorna Whiston

Founded in 1980, Lorna Whiston is a trusted education brand in Singapore offering English Enrichment, Speech & Drama, Student Care, and Preschool programmes. With a focus on high-quality teaching and a warm school culture, the group supports children to communicate clearly, grow in confidence, and thrive in and beyond the classroom. Families can visit the website for programme details and locations.

Lorna Whiston

admissions@lornawhiston.com.sg

Phone/WhatsApp (Enrichment): +65 8223 6316 | (Student Care): +65 8854 5625 | (Preschool): +65 8870 1513

https://www.lornawhiston.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.