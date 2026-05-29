Lorna Whiston Student Care Highlights Nutritious Meals In After-School Routines

After school, many children move straight into homework, activities, and an English Enrichment class.

Good student care is about more than supervision. It is about creating routines that help children feel supported after school” — Lorna Whiston Spokesperson

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After school, many children move straight into homework, activities, and an English Enrichment class. That routine can run for hours. It also makes food choices a bigger part of the day than many parents realise.

Lorna Whiston Student Care is drawing attention to how nutritious meals can support energy, mood, and attention during these long afternoons. Families searching for a Sengkang preschool may also be weighing nearby student care options for older siblings. At Lorna Whiston’s Greenwich campus, its student care meal approach is designed to fit into structured after-school care, where students need steady fuel for learning and play.

What The Meal Programme Looks Like

Lorna Whiston Student Care states that students receive a daily rotating menu of healthy, well-balanced meals that are prepared in-house using natural ingredients, and are free from additives, artificial flavours, and MSG.

This matters in student care settings because meals often sit between school hours and evening family time. For many children, that makes it a key daily meal that can shape eating habits.

Why Nutrition Matters After School

Afternoons can be demanding. Children may go from academic work into creative practice like English speech and drama, then switch to group activities or revision. They often need both mental focus and physical energy.

A wider national concern of why this matters is weight health. In 2024, 13% of children in Singapore across primary, secondary, and pre-university levels were overweight or severely overweight, based on data shared by the Ministry of Health.

That figure does not tell the full story of any one child. But it does show why everyday routines, including what children eat after school, deserve attention.

A Simple Guide Parents Already Know

Singapore’s “My Healthy Plate” is a useful way to keep meals balanced without overthinking it. The HealthHub guide uses a “Quarter, Quarter, Half” approach: a quarter plate of wholegrains, a quarter plate of lean protein, and half a plate of fruit and vegetables.

It is also practical because it works across cuisines. It can apply to rice meals, noodles, wraps, or mixed bowls. The key idea is portion balance, not perfect cooking.

What Families Often Look For In After-School Meals

Parents usually want food that is filling, consistent, and not overly processed. They also want routines that reduce stress. That is especially true for households with more than one child, such as a younger sibling in a preschool while an older child attends student care elsewhere.

In those situations, meal predictability can help. It reduces last-minute snack buying and can support calmer evenings at home. It also creates a smoother handover from school learning to home rest.

“Good student care is about more than supervision. It is about creating routines that help children feel supported after school,” said a Lorna Whiston spokesperson.

How Nutritious Meals Support Learning Habits

Nutrition does not replace good teaching, sleep, or movement. But it can support them. A balanced meal can help children avoid sharp energy dips, which may show up as low focus, irritability, or snack cravings during study blocks.

In structured student care, this links closely to how children manage homework time, reading, and language practice. It can also support students who attend an English Enrichment class later in the day, when attention is harder to sustain.

Looking Ahead

With more families relying on after-school programmes, food choices inside these settings are becoming part of the broader conversation about child wellbeing. For Lorna Whiston Student Care, meals are treated as part of the support structure around a child’s afternoon, not just a basic add-on.

For parents, the takeaway is simple. When evaluating student care, ask what meals look like, how they are prepared, and how they fit into your child’s daily schedule. That can be just as important as the timetable of classes, including English speech and drama sessions and other enrichment activities.

About Lorna Whiston

Founded in 1980, Lorna Whiston is a trusted education brand in Singapore offering English Enrichment, Speech & Drama, Student Care, and Preschool programmes. With a focus on high-quality teaching and a warm school culture, the group supports children to communicate clearly, grow in confidence, and thrive in and beyond the classroom. Families can visit the website for programme details and locations.

Lorna Whiston

admissions@lornawhiston.com.sg

Phone/WhatsApp (Enrichment): +65 8223 6316 | (Student Care): +65 8854 5625 | (Preschool): +65 8870 1513

https://www.lornawhiston.com/

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