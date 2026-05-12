Synergy Logistics Recognized in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems for 14 Straight Years

Synergy Logistics recognized in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS, highlighting SnapFulfil innovation and the launch of hybrid platform ORCA.

Our inclusion reflects our commitment to rapid deployment, flexibility, and resilient warehouse solutions built for today’s evolving logistics demands.” — Brian Kirst, Chief Operating Officer at Synergy Logistics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Logistics today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the 2026 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) as a Niche Player. The Gartner report highlights “WMS vendors are competing to resolve critical market demands like cost reduction, automation/robotics and AI support, usability, adaptability and ease of deployment.” We believe Synergy's inclusion underscores the company's commitment to driving efficiency, scalability, and resilience through its SnapFulfil solution and newly announced ORCA platform.Recognition and Commitment----------------------------------------The 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant provides an independent evaluation of WMS providers, recognizing them on the basis of their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.Brian Kirst, Chief Operating Officer at Synergy Logistics, said: "We are pleased to be included in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. In our view, this continued recognition is a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation, delivering rapid deployment, flexibility, and superior performance that our customers require to thrive in today's dynamic logistics environments."ORCA: Introducing the Next Step in Hybrid WMS----------------------------------------------------------------Synergy Logistics' latest innovation is ORCA, a new hybrid WMS platform designed to combine on-premise stability with cloud orchestration. ORCA is an emerging hybrid option aimed at enhancing operational resilience and addressing downtime risks through a blend of local intelligence and cloud-based management.Hugh Stevens, Chairman of Synergy Logistics, commented: "We believe ORCA represents a significant advancement in WMS technology. Designed from inception with integrated AI capabilities, it aims to provide warehouses with the reliability of local operations and the agility of cloud-based management. We anticipate our clients will benefit greatly from this hybrid approach, helping to significantly reduce downtime and operational risks, empowering them to confidently manage their logistics in uncertain times."Industry Impact and Customer Satisfaction---------------------------------------------------------Synergy Logistics' SnapFulfil continues to gain recognition for its speed of deployment, scalability, configurability, and robust service levels. Customers across industries rely on SnapFulfil for improved accuracy in picking and shipping, management of peak demands, and adaptable financing options including CapEx and leasing models.Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall Rishabh Narang , et al., 29 April 2026GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About Synergy Logistics--------------------------------Synergy Logistics provides market-leading warehouse management solutions through its SnapFulfil and ORCA platforms, delivering unmatched operational resilience, flexibility, and performance. With over 50 years in logistics technology and fulfillment, Synergy continues to help global businesses optimize and future-proof their warehouse operations.Media Contact:

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