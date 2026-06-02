Dimerco June Freight Report: AI, Semiconductor Demand and Fuel Volatility Keep Asia-Pacific Freight Capacity Tight

Global manufacturing PMI rises to 52.6 as key airfreight lanes across Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Europe face rising rate pressure.

A lot of cargo is simply moving earlier to avoid rising fuel-related costs, which could lead to a softer peak season later in the year.” — Ted Chen, Director - Ocean Freight, Global Sales and Marketing

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco Express Group has released its June 2026 Asia Pacific Freight Report, highlighting continued pressure across air and ocean freight markets as strong AI, semiconductor and high-tech demand combines with fuel volatility, congestion and geopolitical disruption.According to the report, the Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.6 in April, its highest level in more than four years. Several major manufacturing markets remained in expansion, including the United States at 54.5, Taiwan at 55.3, South Korea at 53.6, India at 54.7 and Thailand at 52.7, while softer readings in Hong Kong, the Philippines and Indonesia showed uneven conditions across the region.AI and Semiconductor Demand Keep Airfreight Tight----------------------------------------------------------------------Dimerco’s June forecast shows broad airfreight pressure across Northeast Asia. Taiwan air capacity is tight with rising rates across all major lanes to Asia, Europe and both US coasts. South Korea is also seeing tight air capacity to Asia and the US, with rising rates across most major corridors.The pressure is being driven by semiconductor, AI server, high-tech and e-commerce shipments, particularly from Taiwan and South Korea. Jet fuel constraints are also reducing effective capacity, with some carriers lowering payloads or replacing B747 freighters with smaller B777 aircraft.“While some direct China-US airfreight volumes are returning as trade policies stabilize , strong AI and semiconductor demand continues to keep capacity extremely tight across Asia,” said Kathy Liu, VP, Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco Express Group.Southeast Asia Faces Backlogs and Congestion--------------------------------------------------------------Some of the most severe airfreight pressure is appearing in Southeast Asia. Thailand airfreight is in backlog with rising rates across all major lanes, while Malaysia’s KUL and PEN air lanes are tight to Asia and Europe and in backlog to the US.Operational congestion is adding to the challenge. Dimerco reports continued delays at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, especially at TG and BFS terminals, affecting cargo handling, customs clearance and export operations. In India, congestion at Nhava Sheva Port is causing gate delays, trailer shortages, rollovers and longer delivery timelines.Ocean Freight Rates Rise as Shippers Frontload Cargo-----------------------------------------------------------------------Ocean freight markets remain mixed, but rates are firming on several major lanes as shippers move cargo earlier to reduce exposure to rising fuel-related costs. Dimerco reports that frontloading is tightening vessel utilization, while carriers are adjusting bunker surcharges more frequently in response to fuel volatility.“We’ve seen similar frontloading situations before, and it doesn’t necessarily mean demand is truly recovering,” said Ted Chen, Director - Ocean Freight, Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco Express Group. “A lot of cargo is simply moving earlier to avoid rising fuel-related costs, which could lead to a softer peak season later in the year.”Europe and Mexico Show Clear Pressure Points--------------------------------------------------------------Europe remains a major airfreight pressure point, with the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom all showing tight capacity and rising rates to Asia, the US East Coast and the US West Coast. Ocean freight out of Europe remains more stable.In Mexico, airfreight is tight but stable to Asia and Europe. The most severe pressure is in Mexico South ocean freight, where capacity to Europe and the US East Coast is marked serious with rising rates.Dimerco Recommends Early Booking and Flexible Routing------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dimerco recommends that shippers book early on high-demand air corridors, especially Thailand, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea. The company also advises shippers to consider China-Europe rail where appropriate, build buffer time around congested ports and airports, and remain flexible as Middle East developments continue to affect fuel costs, routing and capacity.************** Download the full report **************About Dimerco Express Group----------------------------------------Dimerco Express Group integrates air and ocean freight, trade compliance, and contract logistics services to make global supply chains more effective and efficient. Founded in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco connects Asia’s manufacturing hubs with North America and Europe through a robust network of 150+ offices and 200+ strategic partner agents.For media enquiries, contact:

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