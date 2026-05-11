New Book Merges Ancient and Modern Scripture plus Revelation to Explore Divine Continuity

This spiritual tome delves deep into the fusion of ancient scriptures and modern revelations, tracing religious heritage back to Jesus Christ.

"The One and Only True Church of Jesus Christ" by Kenneth E. Zang offers a rigorous theological examination of the roots of Latter-Day Saint teachings.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world of diverse religious interpretations, a compelling new theological study offers readers a meticulously researched examination of spiritual heritage and divine continuity. Published by Spines , "The One and Only True Church of Jesus Christ (According to the Holy Bible and Jesus’ Own Words)" by Kenneth E. Zang is a profound exploration of biblical prophecy, modern revelation, and the foundational structure of Jesus Christ’s original teachings.Navigating the historical and scriptural complexities of the Christian faith requires both deep devotion and rigorous analytical focus. Kenneth E. Zang approaches this challenge by tracing the lineage of the Twelve Tribes of Israel and the foundational structure of the primitive church. Zang systematically argues that the original church established in Judea faced a period of collapse and necessitates a modern-day restoration. Utilizing an extensive compilation of Old and New Testament verses alongside modern scriptures, the manuscript presents a detailed case for the restoration of divine authority in the Americas.Beyond its historical analysis, the emotional core of the book lies in its exploration of eternal families and the sealing power of the Melchizedek Priesthood. Zang highlights the profound theological promise that human connections—specifically marriage and family bonds—are intended to endure beyond mortality. Through this lens, the book provides a map for collective spiritual healing and fosters meaningful dialogue about the enduring strength found in a unified, eternally connected community.The Highlights:- Scriptural Fusion: Masterfully analyzes prophecies from the “Holy Bible” alongside "The Book of Mormon, Another Testament of Jesus Christ" to demonstrate a unified divine plan.- Eternal Connections: Delivers a profound exploration of the doctrine of eternal families, emphasizing that sacred bonds are meant to last beyond death.- Historical Lineage: Traces the rich history of the Twelve Tribes of Israel, exploring their dispersion and the prophesied gathering of the faithful.- “The True Church of Jesus Christ Must Have Seventeen Points” (copyright by Mr. Floyd Weston and used with permission): Features a comprehensive 17-point analytical breakdown of the necessary characteristics defining Jesus Christ's original and restored church.“My ultimate goal was to create a comprehensive guide that clearly connects ancient biblical promises with modern-day revelations,” shares Zang. “By examining the scriptures, I want to help readers realize the profound truth that God's plan is continuous, and that through His original and restored authority, families can be united together for time and all eternity.” “The One and Only True Church of Jesus Christ (According to the Holy Bible and Jesus’ Own Words)" is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorKenneth E. Zang is a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He holds a degree in Family History and Genealogical Research from Brigham Young University. Zang brings an exceptional analytical rigor to his theological writing, having served 22 years in the U.S. military—including 15 years as a Green Beret in the Army Special Forces—and an additional 21 years as a government intelligence contractor. He dedicates his work to his wife, Rebecca, whom he views as his eternal companion.Book Details:- Title: “The One and Only True Church of Jesus Christ (According to the Holy Bible and Jesus’ Own Words)"- Author: Kenneth E. Zang- Publisher: Spines- ISBN: 9798904184490- Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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