Jack Sturgis Launches Espionage Thriller 'The Black Directive

"Aaron Birch thought his past was buried, until it returned with a hit list". The Black Directive is available from Spines. Master storyteller Jack Sturgis, author of the pulse-pounding new thriller, The Black Directive: Blood Ties.

Three operatives hunt a deadly, ancient secret society in this gripping debut revenge thriller. The body count won't stop until justice is served.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jack Sturgis has launched his debut thriller The Black Directive: Blood Ties, a pulse-pounding revenge espionage novel that pits three lethal operatives against the Order of Vesta, an ancient secret society that has survived empires, wars, and centuries—until now.The story opens with Marek Kade, a man declared dead three years ago, walking into his uncle's estate in the Slovenian wilderness and executing him with a ceremonial dagger. The same dagger the Order used to ritually murder Marek's fiancée, Seraphina, for the crime of falling in love. Before Gregor Kade's body hits the floor, Marek steals something far more valuable than the weapon: an ancient scroll documenting every Council member who voted for her execution.Ten names. Ten deaths. And Marek Kade has nothing left to lose.Halfway across Europe, Isabelle Klein—an American operative with secrets of her own—is hunting the same Council members for murdering her adoptive brother. She and Marek are on a collision course neither sees coming. Caught between them is Aaron Birch, a former special forces soldier trying to keep them both alive while falling hopelessly in love with a woman whose past is as lethal as her present."I wanted to write the kind of thriller that makes you miss your subway stop," Sturgis said. "Marek, Isabelle, and Aaron aren't superheroes—they're broken, relentless, and willing to cross every moral line if it means burning down the empire that destroyed their lives."The Black Directive: Blood Ties delivers what readers crave from authors like Vince Flynn, Daniel Silva, and Brad Thor: surgical action sequences, morally complex characters, and stakes that feel devastatingly personal. From the fog-wrapped streets of Madrid to a midnight raid on a Versailles estate, from a jungle firefight in Brazil to a poison-laced seduction overlooking the Aegean Sea, Sturgis constructs a revenge narrative that spans continents and refuses to let readers breathe.The Order of Vesta—rooted in the real history of ancient Rome's Vestal Virgins—becomes more than a shadowy antagonist. It's a living, breathing institution with bloodline hierarchies, ritual daggers, and the kind of political power that topples governments without leaving fingerprints. Sturgis walks the razor's edge between historical authenticity and modern espionage, creating a world that feels pulled from tomorrow's headlines and yesterday's forbidden archives."What separates this from other revenge thrillers is the emotional architecture," Sturgis explained. "Marek isn't just killing names on a list—he's dismantling the system that stole his future. Isabelle isn't just avenging her brother—she's unraveling a past she never knew existed. And the deeper they go, the more they discover that nothing about the Order—or themselves—is what it seemed. It's a story about what happens when revenge becomes the only family you have left."Early readers have called the book "unputdownable," "cinematic," and "the most satisfying revenge story since The Count of Monte Cristo met Jason Bourne."For fans of espionage fiction searching for their next obsession, for readers who devoured every Mitch Rapp novel and need another fix, for anyone who believes some debts can only be paid in blood—The Black Directive is calling.The Highlights:- Tactical Realism: Gritty, high-stakes military-style raids, advanced surveillance, and close-quarters combat sequences.- Richly Woven Mythology: Explores the terrifying reality of a modern-day cult clinging to the brutal pagan rituals of ancient Rome.- Deep Emotional Core: A gripping exploration of family, loyalty, and the devastating cost of a life lived in the shadows. "The Black Directive: Blood Ties" is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author:Jack Sturgis is an author of gripping tactical and psychological thrillers. Known for his intense pacing and intricate plots, he weaves themes of family, duty, and betrayal into explosive, action-packed narratives. He is currently working on the prequel to the Aaron Birch series, "The Rise of Thorne," and a standalone psychological thriller, "The Ex."Book Details:Title: The Black Directive: Blood TiesAuthor: Jack SturgisPublisher: Spines ISBN: 979-8-90222-165-4Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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