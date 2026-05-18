Local Explorers Completes Major Platform Upgrade Enhancing Performance for Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO's)

Local Explorers Enhances User Experience DMO Clients Benefit from Upgrades

Local Explorers provides innovative digital tools that help communities promote local tourism, increase local engagement, and drive local economic impact.

We are continuously investing in our infrastructure not only to enhance the user experience, but to better equip our DMO partners with new technology that helps engage travelers in meaningful ways.” — Susan Erickson, Co-Founder and Product Manager of Local Explorers

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Explorers, the innovative platform connecting communities with curated local experiences, today announced a significant technical milestone: the successful upgrade of all its mobile applications to the latest version of React Native. This strategic advancement reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering high-performance, future-ready digital experiences across all devices and platforms—while expanding its value for Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs).

The upgrade is being rolled out across all Local Explorers client applications, including Ohio Wines VIP, GO Laurel Highlands, and Ocala/Marion County, ensuring each partner benefits from the latest advancements in mobile performance, stability, and scalability.

React Native, originally developed by Meta (Facebook), is one of the world’s most widely adopted mobile development frameworks, powering applications for global platforms such as Instagram, Shopify, and Walmart. Its ability to operate from a single codebase across both iOS and Android allows companies like Local Explorers to deliver consistent, high-quality user experiences while accelerating development and innovation.

By modernizing its entire app ecosystem, Local Explorers ensures users benefit from faster performance, improved stability, and a more seamless interface. At the same time, this upgrade strengthens the platform’s ability to support DMOs with more reliable, scalable, and engaging digital tools to promote their destinations.

“This upgrade is more than just a technical improvement—it’s a reflection of our long-term vision,” said Susan Erickson, Co-Founder of Local Explorers. “We are continuously investing in our infrastructure not only to enhance the user experience, but to better equip our DMO partners with cutting-edge technology that helps them showcase their communities, drive visitation, and engage travelers in meaningful ways.”

Why This Matters for DMOs and Local Communities

The transition to the latest React Native framework delivers several key benefits that directly impact both users and destination partners:

- Enhanced Visitor Experience: Faster load times and smoother navigation make it easier for travelers to discover and explore local attractions, events, and businesses.

- Cross-Platform Reach: A consistent experience across iOS and Android ensures DMOs can effectively engage audiences regardless of device.

- Greater Engagement Opportunities: Improved performance enables richer content, interactive features, and curated trails that highlight local assets.

- Scalable Marketing Tools: A modern, flexible framework allows Local Explorers to rapidly deploy new features that support DMO campaigns, seasonal promotions, and real-time updates.

- Future-Ready Platform: Backed by a widely adopted, continuously evolving technology, DMOs can trust their investment in a platform built for long-term growth and innovation.

This upgrade lays the groundwork for upcoming enhancements that will further empower DMOs to tell their destination stories, connect with visitors, and measure engagement more effectively.

A Continued Commitment to Growth

As Local Explorers continues to evolve, this milestone underscores the company’s dedication to continuous improvement—not just in content and partnerships, but in the underlying technology that powers the experience for both users and destination partners. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between communities and discovery,” added Erickson. “By staying ahead of the technology curve, we’re able to provide DMOs with a modern, dynamic platform that evolves alongside their needs and the expectations of today’s travelers.” Local Explorers remain focused on helping destinations thrive by making exploration more accessible, personalized, and interactive.

About Local Explorers

Local Explorers is a dynamic platform designed to connect users with curated local experiences, destinations, and businesses. Partnering with Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs), Local Explorers provides innovative digital tools that help communities promote local tourism, increase local engagement, and drive local economic impact.

Local Explorers is part of Daruma Tech which has consistently delivered innovative and tailored solutions to meet the unique challenges faced by businesses in this sector. The company’s deep understanding of hospitality operations, coupled with their expertise in developing cutting-edge software, enables them to craft solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing systems and enhance overall efficiency.

React Native is an open-source UI software framework developed by Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook Inc.). It is used to develop applications for Android, and iOS, macOS, Web, and Windows by enabling developers to use the React framework along with native platform capabilities. It is used to develop Android and iOS applications at Facebook, Microsoft, and Shopify. It is also being used to develop virtual reality applications at Oculus.

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